Buffallo Gap football team makes history by beating East Rockingham for first time

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s football program has been owned by East Rockingham ever since the school in eastern Rockingham County opened in 2010.
Not anymore.
A sophomore place-kicker provided the difference in the final 1:22 Friday night as the Bison secured their first-ever win over the Eagles with a heart-stopping 28-27 come-from-behind victory in a nondistrict thriller.
East Rock had won all 10 meetings between the former Shenandoah District and Region 2B rivals, dating back to the first game on Oct. 14, 2011, when the Eagles prevailed 38-32 in double overtime. Over that 10-game span, the Eagles had outscored the Bison 390-204.
The Bison may not have taken much off that deficit Friday night, but it mattered little as the victory was as sweet as it comes.
Gap, which was coming off its bye week, found itself trailing 27-21 with 9:11 remaining in the game when East Rock’s Logan Frye scored on a 4-yard run, but the PAT was missed, which turned out to be critical.
The Bison started at their 35 and embarked on the winning drive that consumed nearly eight minutes. The offense converted three third downs and one fourth down to keep the chains moving. On the 15th play, quarterback Curtis Lowe lowered his head and bulled into the end zone from the 2, tying the game at 27-27 with 1:22 remaining. Then came time for the pressure-packed extra point. Kody Bright, who missed one in the first half, was money in the clutch to put Gap ahead.
“I was confident in myself,” said the sophomore, who has been kicking for only two years and never played Little League football. “I was confident in what I do every day in practice. I knew I had to bounce back from missing one earlier.”
Gap head coach Brad Wygant never had any second thoughts on sending his young kicker out.
“I knew he wouldn’t miss two,” Wygant said. “He got that one miss out of the way. East Rock is a tough team defensively, and banking on getting 3 yards on a conversion attempt is never a sure thing. I’ll take my kid kicking.”
The Bison still had work ahead of them nursing the one-point lead, but the defense, which had its troubles getting stops most of the night, came up with the biggest stand of all.
Frye returned the kickoff 30 yards to midfield, giving the Eagles excellent field position with 1:16 remaining, but Gap’s defense allowed only 6 yards on four passes, including just 2 yards on fourth-and-6.
“We got the stop when it counted the most,” Wygant said.
The Bison shot themselves in the foot right out the gate, fumbling the opening kickoff at their own 27. East Rock needed only six plays to find the end zone on Benjamin Dinkel’s 2-yard run. The Eagles had kept the drive alive by completing an 8-yard pass on fourth-and-4 from the 21.
But the Bison responded by going on a time-consuming 9-play, 7-minute drive that covered 74 yards. Bryce Hildebrand, who had a 22-yard sprint earlier in the series, capped it by sweeping left from 11 yards out. Bright’s PAT tied the game at 7-all with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
Gap’s defense again couldn’t stop the Eagles following the kickoff. East Rock converted another fourth down, and two plays later, sophomore quarterback Jakari Eaves ripped off a 37-yard run to the 3. Dinkel punched it in from there with one second on the first-quarter clock and a 14-7 advantage.
Right back came the Bison with a counterpunch, taking five minutes off the clock before Dylan Alphin plowed over from 2 yards to cap a 12-yard, 67-yard march. Jeffrey Hildebrand’s 24-yard gallop on third-and-9 at East Rock’s 26 kept the drive churning.
The Eagles, who now have lost eight straight games dating back to the 2019 season, took a 21-13 halftime lead when Frye scored on a 2-yard with 2:28 left before the break.
“We had some adversity in the first half, but we responded,” Wygant said. “And we made some halftime adjustments that helped tighten things up.”
Gap used another long drive to deadlock the game at 21-21 late in the third quarter. Alphin kept the 10-play march alive with a 3-yard gain on fourth-and-2 at East Rock’s 46. Then Lowe hooked up with junior Luke Tinsley for a 46-yard strike to the 1. Bryce Hildebrand scored on the next snap.
Hildebrand was a workhorse for the Bison, coming off the field only on the PATs.
“Getting the first varsity win over East Rock is huge,” said Hildebrand, who rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries, two touchdowns and the two-point conversion that tied the game at 21-all. “A lot of people said we were going to lose to them again. We put in a new offense over the summer, going from single-wing to the wing-T, and it paid off tonight.”
Wygant said the plan was to slow the game down with the time-consuming drives, which was one of the reasons he tinkered with the offense over the summer.
“We called a good offensive game,” he said. “East Rock is a tough team to slow down, but you can do that by keeping its offense off the field as much as possible.”
Buffalo Gap (2-1) is scheduled to travel to Bath County next Friday that is if the Bath school system returns to in-school learning. The county shifted to virtual learning because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which was scheduled to end Friday. All Charger sports were postponed this week.
“Hopefully we can play that game and get into the rhythm of playing every week now,” Wygant said. “It was good to get back to playing, and now we can hone in on a few things that need our attention.”
East Rockingham (0-2) is back on the field Thursday for a home date against county rival Turner Ashby.
BUFFALO GAP 28, EAST ROCKINGHAM 27
EAST ROCKINGHAM 14 7 0 6 — 27
BUFFALO GAP 7 6 8 7 — 28
First Quarter
ER — Dinkel 2 run (Cortez kick)
BG — B.Hildebrand 11 run (Bright kick)
ER — Dinkel 3 run (Cortez kick)
Second Quarter
BG — Alphin 2 run (kick failed)
ER — Frye 2 run (Cortez kick)
Third Quarter
BG — B.Hildebrand 1 run (B.Hildebrand run)
Fourth Quarter
ER — Frye 3 run (kick failed)
BG — Lowe 2 run (Bright kick)