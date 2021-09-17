Buffallo Gap football team makes history by beating East Rockingham for first time

Hildebrand was a workhorse for the Bison, coming off the field only on the PATs.

“Getting the first varsity win over East Rock is huge,” said Hildebrand, who rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries, two touchdowns and the two-point conversion that tied the game at 21-all. “A lot of people said we were going to lose to them again. We put in a new offense over the summer, going from single-wing to the wing-T, and it paid off tonight.”

Wygant said the plan was to slow the game down with the time-consuming drives, which was one of the reasons he tinkered with the offense over the summer.

“We called a good offensive game,” he said. “East Rock is a tough team to slow down, but you can do that by keeping its offense off the field as much as possible.”

Buffalo Gap (2-1) is scheduled to travel to Bath County next Friday that is if the Bath school system returns to in-school learning. The county shifted to virtual learning because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which was scheduled to end Friday. All Charger sports were postponed this week.

“Hopefully we can play that game and get into the rhythm of playing every week now,” Wygant said. “It was good to get back to playing, and now we can hone in on a few things that need our attention.”