Buffalo Gap boys basketball team beats Staunton to stay unbeaten in district matchups

STAUNTON — Buffalo Gap held Staunton to just two field goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half Tuesday night to erase an eight-point halftime deficit and take a 47-42 victory in Shenandoah District boys basketball action played in the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.

With the victory the Bison kept their district record unblemished.

In the first half, it was Gap struggling at the offensive end. Staunton's Caleb Desper and Prodigy Simms each scored four early points and Durrell Hamilton added a pull-up jumper in the lane for a 10-4 Storm lead. Gap's Curtis Lowe made two free throws and Bennett Bowers added a bucket to pull the Bison to within two, 10-8, after one quarter.

Jonathan Moore opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and Maaliah Cabell added two free throws to stretch the Staunton lead to 15-8. Gap's Gary Logan Hewitt and Staunton's Desper traded buckets before a 3-pointer by Bowers trimmed the Staunton lead to 17-13.

The Staunton lead was still four when the Storm closed the half with four straight points to pad the advantage. Peyton Dunn hit 1-of-2 foul shots and Hamilton drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half to send the Storm to the break with its biggest lead of the half, 25-17.

A change of defense by the Bison sparked the team's second-half comeback,

"We played zone the first half and I'm a man coach," said Bison head coach Chad Ward. "It's awkward for me to watch my team playing zone. At halftime, I told the guys that i thought we could match up with them. I told them they could play man against Staunton and the guys went out and locked them down in the second half."

Simms opened the second half with a 3-pointer, giving the Storm their largest lead, 28-17.

That turned out to be Staunton's only field goal of the third quarter as Gap outscored the home team 13-2 the rest of the quarter to pull even at 30-30 entering the fourth period.

"When we got the game tied going into the fourth quarter, the momentum had totally switched," said Ward. "At that point, I knew it was our game to lose. We had all the momentum."

Desper took a pass from Manny Chapman and knocked down a baseline jumper to start the final period, giving the Storm a 32-30 lead. Staunton didn't score again until the final minute of play.

A 3-pointer by Bowers put the Bison ahead 33-32 and ignited 12-0 run that put Gap on top by double-digits, 42-32, with just one minute left in the game. Simms scored eight points in the final minute, but his scoring surge came too late as Gap finished off the 47-42 victory.

Bowers overcame a slow start to finish with 23 points, 16 of those coming in the second half.

Sluggish starts are nothing new for Ward's team. "We've been struggling with the way we start in the first half and we're trying to find ways of getting ourselves going earlier in the game," said Ward. "I really think a lot of it has to do with seeing how teams are going to defend and play us on the perimeter, especially how teams are going to play Bennett. Once we see how teams are playing us, we've been able to adjust and we seem to play better in the second half."

Bowers was the lone Gap player in double digits, but Micah Canterbury added nine points, giving the Bison an inside presence.

"Micah is a very valuable player for us." added Ward. "The first time we played Staunton he had 15 rebounds. Without seeing the stats, I don't know how many he had tonight, but he worked hard on the boards and got his hands on a lot of balls. Staunton is a tough team to keep off the boards, especially the offensive boards. We talked to our guards about helping rebound and I thought Jackson LaPorte stuck his nose in there and got some key boards. Tonight we needed and had a good, team rebounding effort."

For Staunton, Simms was the lone player to score in double figures, finishing with 15 points. Desper added eight points.

BUFFALO GAP 47, STAUNTON 42

BUFFALO GAP 8 9 13 17 — 47

STAUNTON 10 15 5 12 — 42

BUFFALO GAP (47) — Canterbury 4 1-4 9, Bowers 8 4-4 23, LaPorte 1 2-5 4, Lowe 0 2-2 2, G. Hewitt 1 0-0 2, J. Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Ingram 1 2-2 5, Hohenstein, TOTALS 16 11-17 47.

STAUNTON (40) — Desper 4 0-0 8, Simms 6 0-0 15, Hamilton 3 0-0 7, Moore 2 0-0 5, Cabell 1 2-2 4, Dunn 0 1-2 1, Chapman 0 2-2 2, Brown, Terry, Jones, Jackson, Tolar, TOTALS 16 5-6 42.