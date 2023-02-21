BUFFALO GAP — Twenty-eight minutes of great basketball was enough for Buffalo Gap to advance in regional play.

Outside of four minutes in the third quarter — a stretch that saw the William Campbell Generals cut a double-digit lead to five points — Buffalo Gap played inspired basketball in the Region 1B boys regional quarterfinals.

The Bison used the last four minutes of the third quarter to re-establish control of the contest, and Gap turned the game into a blowout in the final period.

On Monday night, the fourth-seed Bison knocked off the fifth-seed Generals 75-54.

“I thought it was a very good all-around team win,” Gap coach Chad Ward said. “Lots of team defense. Lots of guys contributed on the glass.”

Several times, the Bison seemed poised to break the game wide open in the first half, but a scrappy William Campbell team stayed within 12 points, 32-20, at the half.

The Generals opened the second half by reducing the deficit to a two-score ball game.

“We talked about coming out of halftime and setting the tone, and that did not happen,” Ward said. “I think we had six turnovers in the first four minutes, and they were hitting shots. After that, our guys started to get a little bit rattled.”

But not rattled for long.

Leading 40-35, Gap closed the third quarter on an 11-2 run to take a 51-37 lead into the final period. The lead got as big as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo Gap has tournament experience, and the Bison players knew how to seal the victory when things got tight.

“We got in the huddle, and Micah (Canterbury) and I were talking up the team like, ‘We can’t let this team get any closer,’” said point guard Bennett Bowers, who had a game-high 21 points.

Canterbury had a huge rebounding day and chipped in with 15 points in Gap’s tournament victory.

“In the first half, I didn’t have that many rebounds,” Canterbury said. “There were a lot of long rebounds, and I was on the short side, so I just switched sides.”

With the game firmly in hand, Ward could pull his starters. The home crowd went crazy when some of Gap’s reserves made the most of the playing time, knocking down a few big shots to the delight of the home fans.

“Wes Gray is a senior, so for him to get that bucket was really good,” Ward said. “Lance Simmers knocked down that 3-pointer in the corner. That was a big shot. It’s good to see guys who contribute behind the scenes get some cheers from the student section.”

Gap, 14-9 on the season, now heads to top-seeded Franklin on Wednesday.

BUFFALO GAP 75, WILLIAM CAMPBELL 54

WILLIAM CAMPBELL 6 14 17 17 — 54

BUFFALO GAP 12 20 19 24 — 75

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (54) — Williams 1 1-2 3, Graves 2 0-0 4, Mason 4 4-5 12, Halsey 3 0-0 8, Sjovall 1 0-0 2, Yuille 2 0-1 4, Hamlett 3 0-0 6, Charlton 6 0-0 15, Isaman, TOTALS 24 5-8 54.

BUFFALO GAP (75) — Bowers 8 3-4 21, Simmons 1 0-0 3, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 3, Hewitt 4 0-0 8, Gray 1 0-0 2, Lyle 1 0-0 2, Robertson 0 0-2 0, Cantebury 6 3-4 15, LaPorte 6 0-0 13, Hohenstein 3 0-0 6, Strother, Goff, TOTALS 31 6-10 75.