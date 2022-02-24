Buffalo Gap boys basketball team beats William Campbell to reach state tournament for first time since 1994

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s 28-year hiatus from the boys basketball state tournament is over.

The top-seeded Bison punched their first state ticket since 1994 on Thursday night after outlasting the fourth-seeded William Campbell Generals 54-45 in the Region 1B tournament semifinals.

Buffalo Gap’s drop to Class 1 at the start of the school year has paid immediate dividends in basketball as both Bison programs are state-bound. The girls’ four-year absence ended Wednesday night with their thrilling 49-48 victory over Riverheads in the semifinals.

The Bison and Generals had to scrap for every point in the highly competitive and intense battle, but down the stretch the home team kept finding points to answer William Campbell’s on the other end.

Four times in the fourth quarter William Campbell (11-9) made it a one-possession game, but each time the Bison responded with field goals. After the last one-possession scenario, which came with 1:49 remaining, Gap (18-5) finished the game on an 8-2 run that sealed it.

“Their athleticism and physical play kept them in the game most of the night,” said Gap seventh-year head coach Chad Ward, who was 12-years-old when the Bison last were in state competition. “We don’t like to trade baskets, but that’s what it took in the fourth quarter to win.”

The last time the Bison played in March former head coach Ronnie Young was stalking the sideline and big man Benji Gee led the attack from the floor. Bill Clinton occupied the White House. Award-winning films Forrest Gump, The Shawshank Redemption and Schindler’s List were released. The popular sitcom Friends made its television premier.

While playing in the state tournament will be uncharted territory for the current generation of Bison, it will be like old times for Ward. Before coming to Gap, Ward was the longtime assistant coach for legendary former Altavista head coach Mike Cartolaro. During his nine years on the bench beside Cartolaro, the Colonels three-peated as state champions from 2013-15 and were state runners-up once.

“When Cartolaro and I left Altavista, we both agreed it would be a right fit for me to coach a program that was down and needed building up instead of trying to maintain an impressive program,” said Ward, who suffered through an 0-22 season in his third year at Gap. “We built what you saw tonight over the last seven years.”

And speaking of Altavista, the basketball gods work in mysterious ways because the Bison host the Colonels for the Region 1B championship 6 p.m. Saturday. Third-seeded Altavista earned its state bid Thursday night by going on the road and beating second-seeded Rappahannock County 53-48.

“I am excited as hell to be playing Altavista in the regional championship,” Ward said. “Casey (Johnson, the Colonels head coach) and I talked throughout the summer that we hoped for a storybook game where we would see each other. Here we have it.”

Before the season Ward said he was eager to be back in Class 1, which he called his “wheelhouse.” So far he knows what he is talking about.

The Bison spotted William Campbell a 5-0 lead after going nearly four minutes before finally hitting a basket. Then the Generals started to unravel against Gap’s switching full-court man press and 1-2-2 zone press, committing nine turnovers, including two 10-second violations, enabling the Bison to go on a 12-2 surge for a 12-7 margin after eight minutes.

“Gap was catching us with its traps and throwing us out of rhythm,” William Campbell first-year head coach Kyle Cox said. “We didn’t adjust well at times.”

“They didn’t get comfortable bringing the ball up the court with all the switching,” Ward said.

The Generals started the second quarter strong as Russell Thompson had back-to-back layups after Bison turnovers, while Tyler Mason hit a short jumper for a 13-12 lead. Unfortunately for the large contingency of William Campbell faithful that made the 108-mile trip, that was the team’s final lead of the night.

Gap finished the half on an 11-2 spree, the final five points, including a 3-pointer, coming from Bennett Bowers for a 23-15 advantage.

The halftime score was eerily similar to Tuesday night’s quarterfinal when Riverheads led 23-13. The Generals responded on their homecourt with a 38-point second half to win going away 51-38.

“We didn’t want them to do what they did to Riverheads,” Ward said.

The Bison only lost two points of their lead after three quarters, taking a 32-26 advantage to the final eight minutes.

Bowers’ third bomb of the game opened a 40-32 lead with 5:47 remaining, but the Generals weren’t going away. William Campbell sliced the deficit to 40-38 on a pair of driving layups by Elijah Jackson and Thompson’s basket in the paint with 3:59 on the clock.

The Generals’ final one-possession came when JaCoriyous Graves turned a steal into a layup for a 46-43 game at the 1:49 mark.

But Jackson LaPorte had another Bison response, and they finished it off at the foul line, hitting 6-of-9 in the last 57.7 seconds.

“I was upset we didn’t win the third quarter like we stressed at halftime, but we did it in the fourth,” Ward said.

Despite the season-ending loss, Cox liked what he got out of the team all winter.

“We had a tremendous turnaround,” he said. “The last few years this program had a tendency to fold when it wasn’t going well, but not this team. I am proud of the guys. There’s more than just what was on the scoreboard.

“Buffalo Gap has a great team and made the pressure plays late, and we just couldn’t overcome that tonight,” Cox said.

Bowers finished with a game-high 22 points, including 12 in the second half.

“They played more aggressive defensively that I expected,” Ward said. “I thought they would play more zone, but they used the man to come back against Riverheads and carried that mentality over. Once Bennett figured out what they were doing, he got himself open more in the second half.”

LaPorte and Jackson Ingram also finished in double figures for the Bison with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

BUFFALO GAP 54, WILLIAM CAMPBELL 45

WILLIAM CAMPBELL 7 8 11 19 — 45

BUFFALO GAP 12 11 9 22 — 54

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (45) — Thompson 6 2-5 14, Graves 2 0-0 5, Mason 5 2-2 13, Jackson 5 0-1 10, Allen 1 1-2 3, Williams, Berkley, Halsey, G.Hamlett, Yoder, TOTALS 19 5-10 45.

BUFFALO GAP (54) — Lowe 0 0-2 0, Bowers 7 5-5 22, Hewitt 2 0-0 4, Ingram 3 2-5 10, Canterbury 1 0-0 2, LaPorte 6 0-0 12, Hohenstein 2 0-0 4, TOTALS 21 7-12 54.