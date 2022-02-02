Buffalo Gap boys basketball team bounces back from Tuesday's loss with win over Stuarts Draft

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap picked up the pieces from a loss 24 hours earlier as the Bison regrouped — barely — for a tight 60-57 victory over the Stuarts Draft Cougars on Wednesday night in a makeup Shenandoah District boys basketball clash.

The Bison had seen their perfect record in district play come to a crashing thud Tuesday when Wilson Memorial dominated from start to finish for an 88-72 win in a game that wasn’t even that close.

It nearly was back-to-back district losses, but the Bison scored the final four points against the Cougars to squeeze out the win.

“There is no such thing as an ugly win or pretty loss,” Gap head coach Chad Ward said. “I thought we would come out with more fight tonight. We didn’t come to play Stuarts Draft. We were still playing Wilson.”

The loss to Wilson caused Gap (13-3, 6-1) to fall out of the No. 1 seed in Region 1B to second behind Altavista. The top two seeds earn first-round byes, but the Bison dearly want the top spot in order to have home-court advantage throughout the regional tournament.

Draft (3-12, 2-5), which has dropped six straight games, is desperately trying to find a spot in the eight-team Region 2B field.

The Cougars trailed 37-25 early in the third quarter, but rallied to take the lead twice in the period before Gap’s Bennett Bowers drained a 24-footer at the buzzer for a 45-44 advantage.

Draft led twice in the fourth quarter, the last time at 57-56 with 1:29 left, but couldn’t close the deal.

“I am extremely proud of the boys,” Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “The last six quarters we have shown our toughness and energy. We were down 17 to Fort on Tuesday and closed to two, and tonight we took the lead several times after being down 12. We are finally showing that toughness and grit we have been talking about.”

Bowers turned out to be the hero for the Bison without scoring a point in the final minute. With the Bison trailing 57-56, Micah Canterbury missed two free throws with 59.2 seconds left. The Cougars grabbed the clean rebound, but Bowers raced in out of nowhere, knocked the ball loose and Curtis Lowe picked it up in the lane and the go-ahead layup.

“That was a heads up play by Bennett,” Ward said. “If he hadn’t knocked the ball away there, it may have been a completely different outcome.”

After the Cougars missed on the other end, Canterbury redeemed himself with a short jumper in the paint to put the Bison up 60-57 with 11 seconds remaining.

Draft opted not to call timeout after Canterbury’s basket, and Devin Brydge got two clean looks at potential game-tying 3-pointers, but neither would fall as the horn sounded.

“The game came down to a couple plays here and there,” DeWitt said. “We had the looks at the end, but they just weren’t answered.”

Gap led 30-23 at halftime, and used a 7-0 spurt capped by Jackson Ingram’s 3-pointer and ensuing steal for a layup to increase the margin to 37-25 at the 5:50 mark.

But the rest of the quarter belonged to the Cougars, outscoring the Bison 19-8, including a 17-2 surge, which Brydge capped with a 3-pointer with 33.4 seconds left to give Draft its first lead, 42-39, since the opening minutes of the game.

“We could have either backed down or keep chopping away when we got down 12,” DeWitt said.

Ward credited Draft’s switching defenses for taking his team out of its rhythm.

“All the switching kept us on our toes,” he said. “It slowed us down a bit. Sometimes you get lulled to sleep when the other team is always switching. We ended up making just enough plays when needed in crunch time.”

Bowers and Ingram, who had five triples, each finished with 17 points to lead the Bison, while Canterbury worked the paint for 15.

Chase Schages tallied a game-high 20 for the Cougars and Brydge totaled 11.

Both teams continue their district schedules Friday. The Bison host Waynesboro, while the Cougars make the short trip to Riverheads. The Gladiators were the last team Draft beat on Jan. 11, which came in overtime 71-63.

The Cougars won the jayvee game 56-15. Izaiyah Ale Bell led the way with 19 points, while Harley Frame had 13 and Donovan Jenkins 10. For the Bison, Lane Malcolm and Dalton Coffey each had four.

BUFFALO GAP 60, STUART'S DRAFT 57

STUARTS DRAFT 6 17 21 13 — 57

BUFFALO GAP 11 19 15 15 — 60

STUARTS DRAFT (57) — Brydge 3 4-4 11, Wayne 4 0-0 8, Willis 1 0-0 3 Jones 2 0-0 5, Schages 7 2-3 20, Graber 1 2-2 5, Harris 1 1-2 3, Stinespring 1 0-0 2, Wood, TOTALS 20 9-11 57.

BUFFALO GAP (60) — Lowe 2 0-0 5, Bowers 6 3-3 17, J.Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Ingram 6 0-1 17, Canterbury 7 1-3 15, LaPorte 2 0-0 4, G.Hewitt, Hohenstein, TOTALS 24 4-7 60.