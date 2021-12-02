Buffalo Gap boys basketball team breezes to season-opening win

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap opened its boys basketball season in dominating fashion Thursday night as the Bison clobbered the Bath County Chargers 81-20 in a nondistrict mismatch.

The Bison had only three days of practice with their full team because of football’s playoff run, but they showed no signs of lack of preparation, scoring 27 points in the first quarter for a 27-7 advantage. Gap led 40-13 at halftime before piling up a 29-point third quarter.

Bennett Bowers led three Bison in double figures by scoring 22 points, including nine in the first quarter, as he outscored the entire Bath team. Logan Hewitt finished with 19 points and Jamie Hewitt added 13.

Gap (1-0) is right back on the court Friday for a home clash with Luray.

The Bison won the jayvee game 34-22 behind nine points apiece from Jon David Lyle and Lance Simmers.

