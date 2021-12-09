Buffalo Gap boys basketball team crushes Mountain View

QUICKSBURG — Buffalo Gap got right back into the win column Wednesday night after the Bison throttled the Mountain View-Quicksburg Generals 58-35 in a nondistrict boys basketball makeup contest.

The game had been scheduled for last week, but was postponed because the Bison were just coming off their extended football season.

Gap had suffered its first setback Tuesday at Nelson County, but quickly put that behind them against the Generals.

Bennett Bowers paced the Bison with 14 points, while Micah Canterbury tallied 12. Jackson Ingram netted 10, Logan Hewitt nine and Jamie Hewitt six.

Gap (3-1) plays its third road game in as many nights Thursday with a trip over the mountains to Hot Springs for a clash with Bath County.

The Bison also won the jayvee game going away 54-18. Jon David Lyle had 20 points and Dalton Coffey 11.

