Buffalo Gap boys basketball team hopes to continue its winning ways despite young roster

Junior Jackson LaPorte and senior Jamie Hewitt are the only other full-time varsity players returning. Sophomore Jackson Ingram came up from the jayvees near the end of the regular season.

That leaves a lot of question marks with the rest of the 10-man roster that includes two off the jayvees, three who took last season off and one who has never played basketball.

Junior Tyler Hohenstein and sophomore Logan Hewitt join the varsity unit from the jayvees. Seniors Curtis Lowe and Britton Malcolm along with junior Micah Canterbury sat out last season. Junior Austin Smith is in the program for the first time.

“I think we are going to be a pretty good shooting team,” Ward said. “But shooting is also the most inconsistent part of basketball.”

The success of the Bison’s football team, which advanced to the Region 1B championship game before losing last Friday at Riverheads, has given Ward little time with his full squad as five players were busy the last few weeks on the gridiron. Gap will have three full-team practices this week before tipping off the season Thursday at home against Bath County before another home date Friday with Luray paying a visit.