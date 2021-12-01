Buffalo Gap boys basketball team hopes to continue its winning ways despite young roster

BUFFALO GAP — Most basketball coaches facing the prospect of replacing half the roster would be wringing their hands in dread. Not Buffalo Gap boys head coach Chad Ward.
Despite returning only three players with varsity experience, Ward likes the Bison’s chances of competing for a Shenandoah District championship and a postseason run in Class 1.
“I think we are going to have a pretty good season despite losing half the team [to graduation],” said Ward, who starts his seventh season at the helm.
The Bison produced an 8-6 record overall in the shortened 2021 season, but did get their first regional victory during Ward’s tenure by beating Strasburg in the quarterfinals of Region 2B play.
But Gap lost two key components from last season in Tanner Rivenburg and Ethan Teter. Rivenburg averaged 23 points as a deadly outside threat, while Teter worked inside for 11.5 points and 8 rebounds.
The main face of the offense for the new season will be returning junior Bennett Bowers, who averaged 16 points. Bowers, Rivenburg and Teter accounted for 86 percent of the Bison’s scoring last season, meaning Bowers’ numbers need to see a major boost.
“We are going to be doing a few things differently on offense this year to better suit our personnel,” Ward said. “Bennett is a key factor in those changes in order to better utilize his offensive skills.”
Junior Jackson LaPorte and senior Jamie Hewitt are the only other full-time varsity players returning. Sophomore Jackson Ingram came up from the jayvees near the end of the regular season.
That leaves a lot of question marks with the rest of the 10-man roster that includes two off the jayvees, three who took last season off and one who has never played basketball.
Junior Tyler Hohenstein and sophomore Logan Hewitt join the varsity unit from the jayvees. Seniors Curtis Lowe and Britton Malcolm along with junior Micah Canterbury sat out last season. Junior Austin Smith is in the program for the first time.
“I think we are going to be a pretty good shooting team,” Ward said. “But shooting is also the most inconsistent part of basketball.”
The success of the Bison’s football team, which advanced to the Region 1B championship game before losing last Friday at Riverheads, has given Ward little time with his full squad as five players were busy the last few weeks on the gridiron. Gap will have three full-team practices this week before tipping off the season Thursday at home against Bath County before another home date Friday with Luray paying a visit.
“I have been in football playoff situations before during my time at Altavista,” Ward said. “The biggest drawback to the short turnaround is the football guys won’t get their basketball legs until after Christmas. Football legs and basketball legs are like apples and oranges. It is a different kind of getting in shape.
“Then hopefully the team chemistry will come by the time we get into the meat of the district schedule in mid-January,” he said.
Ward is excited to be back in Class 1, which he calls his “wheelhouse.” Ward spent nine years as an assistant under former Altavista head coach Mike Cartolaro, who won the Class 1 state title at Parry McCluer last season. During Ward’s time with the legendary Cartolaro, the team three-peated as state champions from 2013-15 and was state runner-up once.
“I am knowledgeable of all the teams and styles, especially in Region 1B,” Ward said. “I was fortunate to be part of a lot of success at Altavista, and I hope I am fortunate enough to see that success again back in the region here at Buffalo Gap.
“It is nice to be back to feeling like we can win every night when the postseason rolls around instead of going up against schools double in size and knowing your chances of realistically winning weren’t good,” he said.