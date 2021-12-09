 Skip to main content
Buffalo Gap boys basketball team overwhelms Bath County
BOYS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap boys basketball team overwhelms Bath County

  • Updated
HOT SPRINGS — Buffalo Gap overwhelmed the outmatched the Bath County Chargers 65-7 Thursday night in nondistrict boys basketball.

The Bison were playing their third road game in three nights.

Bennett Bowers led the way with 14 points, while Jamie Hewitt tallied 11. Micah Canterbury recorded nine points, Tyler Hohenstein had eight and Jackson Ingram seven.

Gap (4-1) takes a much-needed break after playing five games in nine days as the Bison are idle until Dec. 17 when they host Mountain View-Quicksburg.

The Bison won the jayvee game 34-27. Cooper Cline scored nine points, while Issac Goff and Lance Simmers each had eight.

