Buffalo Gap boys basketball team rains 3s in rout of Luray

HARRISONBURG — Buffalo Gap rained down 13 3-pointers on Luray as the sharp-shooting Bison buried the Bulldogs 60-32 at the second annual Roger Bergey Classic played Saturday at Harrisonburg High School.

The Bison, seeing the court for the first time since Dec. 9, were itching to play despite the 11:30 a.m. tip time after having their scheduled home game Friday against Mountain View-Quicksburg postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Generals’ program. The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 20.

Gap’s Bennett Bowers ignited the barrage in the first quarter, draining four triples and scoring 16 points as the Bison exploded to a 21-4 advantage after eight minutes. That margin grew to 31-12 at halftime.

Bowers finished with 28 points, including seven makes from downtown, as he nearly outscored the entire Luray squad.

Jackson Ingram added 11 points with nine coming in the third quarter on a trio of 3s. Jackson LaPorte contributed eight points.

Gap (5-1) kicks off its Shenandoah District schedule Tuesday with an intriguing home clash against Staunton. The Storm (4-2) also played Saturday in the Bergey Classic, outlasting Page County 63-56 behind Ammanuel Chapman’s 19 points.

