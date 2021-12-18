 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery
Buffalo Gap boys basketball team rains 3s in rout of Luray
0 comments
BOYS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap boys basketball team rains 3s in rout of Luray

HARRISONBURG — Buffalo Gap rained down 13 3-pointers on Luray as the sharp-shooting Bison buried the Bulldogs 60-32 at the second annual Roger Bergey Classic played Saturday at Harrisonburg High School.

The Bison, seeing the court for the first time since Dec. 9, were itching to play despite the 11:30 a.m. tip time after having their scheduled home game Friday against Mountain View-Quicksburg postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Generals’ program. The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 20.

Gap’s Bennett Bowers ignited the barrage in the first quarter, draining four triples and scoring 16 points as the Bison exploded to a 21-4 advantage after eight minutes. That margin grew to 31-12 at halftime.

Bowers finished with 28 points, including seven makes from downtown, as he nearly outscored the entire Luray squad.

Jackson Ingram added 11 points with nine coming in the third quarter on a trio of 3s. Jackson LaPorte contributed eight points.

Gap (5-1) kicks off its Shenandoah District schedule Tuesday with an intriguing home clash against Staunton. The Storm (4-2) also played Saturday in the Bergey Classic, outlasting Page County 63-56 behind Ammanuel Chapman’s 19 points.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert