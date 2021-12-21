Buffalo Gap boys basketball team rallies in third quarter to defeat Staunton

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap rallied from an 11-point, third quarter deficit Tuesday night to defeat the Staunton Storm, 59-53, in a key early-season boys basketball matchup in the Shenandoah District.
Staunton led 26-19 at halftime, but the Bison scored the first five points of the second half to trim the margin to two, 26-24. The Storm then got hot from outside during a 13-4 run to increase the margin to double digits.
Staunton's Jonathan Moore answered Gap's 5-0 spurt with five quick points of his own, scoring on an offensive rebound and then knocking down a 3-pointer to put the Storm lead back to seven, 31-24. After Gap's Micah Canterbury worked the paint for a bucket, Staunton's Peyton Dunn scored on the inside and Moore tallied again from long range for a 36-26 Storm lead. Gap guard Jackson Ingram hit a short jumper, but Staunton's Prodigy Simms responded with a 3-pointer, giving the Storm their biggest lead of the game, 39-28.
Following a timeout, Gap responded.
"We talked about overcoming adversity," said Gap coach Chad Ward. "Staunton hit some nice shots from 3-point range to open up that lead. We told the guys to just keep at it, stick to the game plan."
The Bison then hit the Storm with a 9-0 spurt to get back in the game. Ingram started the run with a 3-pointer and Bennett Bowers scored the next four points to cut the deficit to four. Jamie Hewitt then tacked on two foul shots, cutting the Staunton lead to 39-37.
After Staunton's Jaquante Scott made 1-of-2 foul shots, Bowers added a jumper, trimming the Staunton lead to 40-39 entering the fourth quarter.
Canterbury worked inside for a bucket to start the fourth quarter, giving Gap a one-point lead, and a bucket by Bowers put the Bison ahead 43-40.
After Staunton's Manny Chapman tied the score with a 3-pointer, Bowers converted a three-point play and then turned a steal into an easy layup, putting Gap in front to stay, 48-43.
Two foul shots by Chapman pulled Staunton to within two points, 50-48, but the Bison put the game away by hitting their free throws in the final minute.
In the first 31 minutes of the game, the Bison made just 9-of-20 free throws. In the final minute, the Bison made 8-of-10 at the line to ice the game.
""We talk a lot about mental toughness," Ward said. "To come back from 11 points down and then, to hit our foul shots down the stretch after struggling the entire game - our guys showed some mental toughness."
Bowers scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half to lead the Bison and Canterbury provided a presence in the paint with 15 points for Gap. Simms scored 14 points to pace the Storm.
Although the win comes early in the season, it was an important victory for the Bison.
"The last thing we talked about in the locker room before the game was defending our home court," Ward said. "You have to win your home games and then try to steal some on the road. This is our third straight home win over Staunton. Tonight, that was a really good home win over a very good Staunton team."
BUFFALO GAP 59, STAUNTON 53
STAUNTON (53) — Simms 6 0-1 14, Scott 0 1-2 1, Hamilton 1 0-2 2, Chapman 2 2-2 8, Terry 1 0-0 2, Dunn 2 0-0 4, Moore 3 0-0 8, Desper 1 0-0 2, Cabell 1 1-3 3, Jackson 4 1-3 9, Brown, TOTALS 21 5-13 53.
BUFFALO GAP (59) — Bowers 9 6-8 27, Hewitt 1 5-6 7, Ingram 3 1-6 8, Canterbury 5 5-7 15, LaPorte 1 0-3 2, TOTALS 19 17-30 59.
STAUNTON 6 20 14 13 — 53
BUFFALO GAP 12 7 20 20 — 59