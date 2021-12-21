Buffalo Gap boys basketball team rallies in third quarter to defeat Staunton

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap rallied from an 11-point, third quarter deficit Tuesday night to defeat the Staunton Storm, 59-53, in a key early-season boys basketball matchup in the Shenandoah District.

Staunton led 26-19 at halftime, but the Bison scored the first five points of the second half to trim the margin to two, 26-24. The Storm then got hot from outside during a 13-4 run to increase the margin to double digits.

Staunton's Jonathan Moore answered Gap's 5-0 spurt with five quick points of his own, scoring on an offensive rebound and then knocking down a 3-pointer to put the Storm lead back to seven, 31-24. After Gap's Micah Canterbury worked the paint for a bucket, Staunton's Peyton Dunn scored on the inside and Moore tallied again from long range for a 36-26 Storm lead. Gap guard Jackson Ingram hit a short jumper, but Staunton's Prodigy Simms responded with a 3-pointer, giving the Storm their biggest lead of the game, 39-28.

Following a timeout, Gap responded.

"We talked about overcoming adversity," said Gap coach Chad Ward. "Staunton hit some nice shots from 3-point range to open up that lead. We told the guys to just keep at it, stick to the game plan."