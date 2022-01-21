Buffalo Gap boys basketball team rallies to defeat Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Friday's night county rivalry game between Buffalo Gap and Riverheads may not have been a thing of beauty, but Bison head coach Chad Ward was more than happy to leave with the victory.

Gap overcame a one-point third quarter to outscore Riverheads 23-10 in the final eight minutes and take a 43-35 victory in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

"That wasn't pretty. It was an ugly game, maybe the ugliest I have seen all year for the first three quarters. You've got two teams going at each other in a rivalry and both teams have 20 points in the third quarter." said Ward. "Both teams were playing good defense and I thought Riverheads had a good plan to try and take Bennett (Bowers) away from some of his actions."

Couple the intense nature of the county rivalry with a long layoff for both teams and the result was a game where points were painfully difficult to come by. Gap hadn't played a game since Jan. 12 while the Gladiators had been idle for an entire week.

"The last time I saw the boys was Friday night a week ago right here watching Riverheads and Wilson play," Morris said. "We knew things were going to be sluggish tonight and we would have to work through that. I felt like we forced the issue too much in the first three quarters and then in the fourth quarter it was gut-check time. We kind of let the game come to us in the fourth quarter."

Gap closed the first half with a 5-2 spurt to break away from a 14-14 tied and take a 19-16 lead at the break.

The third quarter was a nightmare for the visitors at the offensive end as the Bison failed to make a shot from the floor in the quarter.

A driving layup by Riverheads' guard Ryan Farris started the third quarter and then Gap's Micah Canterbury made 1-of-2 at the line for a 20-18 Bison lead. That turned out to be Gap's only point of the quarter. A layup by Levi Byer, off an assist from Farris, pulled the Gladiators even at 20-20.

Farris found Bennett Dunlap open for a 3-pointer to give the home team its first lead of the game, 23-20, with 1:58 left in the quarter. Farris dished out another assist, this one resulting in a layup for Tye Morris with 38 seconds left in the quarter, giving the Gladiators a 25-20 lead.

During the late stages of the third quarter, Gap started to extend its defense, switching to a 1-2-2 trapping alignment and the move paid dividends in the fourth quarter.

A 3 -pointer by Bowers and a bucket by Jackson LaPorte drew the Bison even at 25-25 early in the fourth period. A nifty pass in traffic from Farris led to a layup for Noah Williams, putting Riverheads ahead 27-25, the final lead of the game for the Gladiators.

Gap then reeled off 10 straight points, eight by Bowers, to regain the lead, 35-27. Byer hit two foul shots and Morris scored after grabbing an offensive rebound to trim the Gap advantage to four, 35-31, but the Bison hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the 43-35 victory.

"We switched to the 1-2-2 and were able to force some turnovers and that was the key to us getting back in the ballgame," said Ward.

Riverheads held Bowers , Gap's leading scorer, to five points in the first three quarters, but the Bison guard scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 15.

"The most inconsistent part of the game is shooting the basketball and there are going to be nights when Bennett's not going to shoot that well," Ward said. "How we handle nights like that are going to define our season and because of how we handled the game tonight, we got us a win."

For the Gladiators, Farris led the way with 12 points.

The difference in the scoring came from the free throw line where the Bison made 20-of-28 attempts while the Gladiators were just 4-of-8 from the charity stripe.

BUFFALO GAP 43, RIVERHEADS 35

BUFFALO GAP 9 10 1 23 — 43

RIVERHEADS 6 10 9 10 — 35

BUFFALO GAP (43) — Ingram 1 5-6 8, Bowers 5 4-4 15, Lowe 0 3-4 3, Hewitt 2 1-2 6, Canterbury 1 7-12 9, LaPorte 1 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 20-28 43.

RIVERHEADS (35) — Dunlap 2 0-0 5, Byer, 2 3-4 7, Williams 2 1-2 5, Farris 6 0-2 12, Morris 3 0-0 6, Lightner, Milo, Mooneyham, TOTALS 15 4-8 35.