Buffalo Gap boys basketball team steamrolls Mountain View-Quicksburg

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap tuned up for its final two games of the regular season Thursday night as the Bison crushed the one-win Mountain View-Quicksburg Generals 64-32 in a nondistrict boys basketball makeup mismatch.

The Bison, who enhanced their No. 1 rating in Region 1B with the lopsided win over the Class 2 Generals, nearly doubled up the visitors in the first quarter, leading 13-7 and maintained a 27-20 advantage at the break. Gap held the weary Generals, who have played nearly half of their schedule with 10 games in the last two weeks, to only 12 second-half points.

Bennett Bowers sparked the Bison with 21 points, including five 3-pointers with three of those coming in the opening quarter when he scored 11. Micah Canterbury tallied 10 and Jackson Ingram barely missed double figures with nine.

Gap (16-4) travels to Class 3 Fort Defiance on Friday before closing out the regular season Tuesday with a home game against fellow Region 1B rival Riverheads, which is battling to make the six-team regional lineup.

The Bison won the jayvee game 49-27 behind Dalton Coffey’s 15 points, while Lane Malcom had nine and Lance Simmers eight.

