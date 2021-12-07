 Skip to main content
Buffalo Gap boys basketball team suffers first loss of season
BOYS BASKETBALL

LOVINGSTON — Buffalo Gap dropped its first game of the season Tuesday night as the Nelson County Governors escaped the Bison 44-41 in nondistrict boys basketball.

The Bison were held to their lowest scoring output of the season by 17 points.

Bennett Bowers, coming off a career-high 36 points in his last game against Luray, led the Bison with 14 points, while Jackson Ingram and Micah Canterbury scored eight apiece.

Gap (2-1) is right back on the court Wednesday for a makeup game at Mountain View-Quicksburg.

