Buffalo Gap boys basketball team survives 3-pointer onslaught to edge Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Buffalo Gap survived a 3-point shooting onslaught Wednesday evening by Stuarts Draft senior Chase Schages and the Bison held off the Cougars to take a 49-45 victory in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

Schages knocked down six 3-pointers and finished the night with 22 points. The Draft senior scored 11 of those points and made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the Cougars in contention on Senior Night.

“My hat’s off to Shags,” Buffalo Gap head coach Chad Ward said. “Some of that’s on us for losing him on defense. You can’t give a shooter like him open looks. He did a good job of moving and finding the openings in our defense. He hit big shot after big shot to keep his team in it. He played the way a senior leader is supposed to play on senior night.

“I’m telling you, Stuarts Draft plays so hard,” Ward continued. “The stage was set for them to pull off the upset on Senior Night, but we made some plays when we needed them to get the win.”

Both teams struggled to get on track in the first half as the Bison held a slim 22-21 advantage at the break.

The Cougars took the lead, 25-24, early in the third quarter when Nathan Wayne drained a pull-up jumper from 15 feet, but Gap then reeled off 13 unanswered points to take its biggest lead of the game,37-25.

Jackson Ingram put the Bison back on top with a driving layup and Bennett Bowers hit from 3-point range for a 29-25 Gap lead. Micah Canterbury and Jackson LaPorte scored from in close and Bowers turned a steal into a breakaway layup, making the score 35-25. Bowers capped the run with two foul shots before Schages hit two free throws for the Cougars as the third quarter ended with the Bison on top by 10 points, 37-27.

The teams exchanged five-point spurts to open the final quarter.

Draft’s Levi Willis swished a 3-pointer and then the Cougars’ pressure forced a turnover that turned into a bucket for Devin Brydge as the home team sliced the lead in half to trail 37-32. Gap answered with five straight points, four by Bowers, to push its margin back to double digits, 42-32.

Schages then shot the Cougars back into the game. He hit a 3-pointer from the right wing and added a short jumper to once again cut the Gap lead in half, 42-37. Schages then moved to the other side of the court and hit a 3-ball from the left wing to make it a one possession game, 42-40.

Gap missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the Bison controlled the rebound and called timeout. Canterbury worked free on the inbounds play to score inside, giving Gap a 44-40 lead with 2:19 left in the game.

Schages struck again from long range to pull the Cougars to within a single point, 44-43, but Bowers answered with a 3-point dagger on the next possession, giving Gap a 47-43 lead. Bowers added two free throws in the closing seconds to close out the 49-43 victory.

Wednesday’s game was the second of a four-game week for the Bison as they still have games ahead on Thursday and Friday..

“You get to this point of the season and you have to change the way you approach practice. We’re playing so many games, we have to prepare for multiple opponents,” said Ward. “Our biggest obstacle tonight was frustration, frustration from guys not being on the same page with each other. That’s what happens when you’re not spending as much time in practice with each other.”

After being held to just five points in the first half, Bowers found his offensive rhythm in the second half to lead Gap with 21 points. Canterbury provided points in the paint as he finished with 15.

Buffalo Gap 49, Stuarts Draft 42

BUFFALO GAP 7 15 15 12—49

STUARTS DRAFT 10 11 6 16—43

BUFFALO GAP (49)—Canterbury 7 1-2 15, Hewitt 1 1-2 3, LaPorte 2 0-0 4, Hohenstein 1 0-0 2, Bowers 6 6-6 21, Ingram 1 2-2 4, Lowe 0 0-1 9, TOTALS 16 10-15 49.

STUARTS DRAFT (43)—Schages 7 2-4 22, Brydge 3 0-0 6, Jones 2 0-0 5, Wayne 2 1-2 5, Stinespring 1 0-0 2, Willis 1 0-0 3, Graber, Harris, Valentine, TOTALS 16 3-6 43.