Buffalo Gap football team annihilates Bath County

HOT SPRINGS — Buffalo Gap’s Bryce Hildebrand and Dylan Alphin tallied two touchdowns apiece to spark a scoring bonanza Friday night as the Bison demolished the homestanding Bath County Chargers 54-0 in a nondistrict football mismatch.

The Bison had no letdown from their stirring 28-27 victory over East Rockingham the week before, which was the program’s first-ever win over the Eagles after 10 straight losses.

While Hildebrand and Alphin were doing the bulk of the damage on the ground, quarterback Curtis Lowe tossed two scoring strikes. Lowe passed for 90 yards, including a 31-yard score to junior Luke Tinsley and a 36-yarder to sophomore Ryan Shiflet.

Hildebrand finished with 67 yards, while Alphin added 64. Shiflet also delivered on the ground with 45 yards and one touchdown.

Gap’s defense also got involved in the scoring blitz when Cole Blackwell, another sophomore, took an interception 94 yards to the house.

“We overcame some early penalty and blocking mistakes,” Gap head coach Brad Wygant said. “Eventually we got into a rhythm that allowed us to make some big plays.”