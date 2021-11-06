Buffalo Gap football team beats Fort Defiance to clinch first-round bye

But the future looks promising again for the Indians with a roster choked full of underclassmen, most of whom started. Fort had only six seniors honored before the game.

The Bison roll into the postseason on a three-game winning streak, a stretch in which they have outscored their opposition 139-48. Despite the hot finish to the regular season, Wygant saw plenty of room for improvement.

“We played well tonight, but I saw some things that didn’t look good,” he said. “We lost our focus at times and had a couple giveaways. Every game we play from here has to be played at our best.”

Wygant in particular was not thrilled with the first possession when the Bison were going in for a touchdown, but Fort’s Austin Truslow ripped the ball away from the running back and raced the other way until getting tackle at the Indians 30.

“Not scoring on that first drive wasn’t a good look,” he said. “But we did make up for some of our mistakes later on.”

Gap made up for the first mistake on its second possession, driving 71 yards in 11 plays for the game’s first points. Quarterback Curtis Lowe capped the series by plowing up the middle from 3 yards out. Lowe’s conversion pass to Jeffery Hildebrand opened an 8-0 lead with 47.3 seconds left in the first quarter.