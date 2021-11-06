Buffalo Gap football team beats Fort Defiance to clinch first-round bye

FORT DEFIANCE — Buffalo Gap has earned itself a much-needed rest before it has to take the field again for the football postseason.
The Bison clinched the No. 2 seed in Region 1B and the first-round bye that goes with it Friday night after dominating the Fort Defiance Indians 51-12 in the regular season and Shenandoah District finale for the two county rivals.
Special teams were the big difference in this one as the Bison blocked two punts for scoop-and-score touchdowns by Mark Yoder and Dylan Alphin returned a punt for another.
Gap (7-3, 4-2) will use the downtime to get healthy and refocus on preparing for playoff football. The Bison will host a Region 1B semifinal on Nov. 19 against the winner of sixth-seeded Willam Campbell at third-seeded Central Lunenburg.
“We are going to use the extra time off to hone our stuff,” Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant said.
While the Bison are prepping for more football, Fort (1-9, 0-6) is packing up the equipment until 2022 after missing the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. The Indians had showed huge strides recovering from the abyss of a combined 2-38 record from 2014-17 with back-to-back .500 seasons in 2018 and 2019 and barely missing the playoffs. Unfortunately the revival seems to have stalled with one win each of the last two campaigns, albeit the pandemic-ravaged spring season was a loss for more teams than just the Indians.
But the future looks promising again for the Indians with a roster choked full of underclassmen, most of whom started. Fort had only six seniors honored before the game.
The Bison roll into the postseason on a three-game winning streak, a stretch in which they have outscored their opposition 139-48. Despite the hot finish to the regular season, Wygant saw plenty of room for improvement.
“We played well tonight, but I saw some things that didn’t look good,” he said. “We lost our focus at times and had a couple giveaways. Every game we play from here has to be played at our best.”
Wygant in particular was not thrilled with the first possession when the Bison were going in for a touchdown, but Fort’s Austin Truslow ripped the ball away from the running back and raced the other way until getting tackle at the Indians 30.
“Not scoring on that first drive wasn’t a good look,” he said. “But we did make up for some of our mistakes later on.”
Gap made up for the first mistake on its second possession, driving 71 yards in 11 plays for the game’s first points. Quarterback Curtis Lowe capped the series by plowing up the middle from 3 yards out. Lowe’s conversion pass to Jeffery Hildebrand opened an 8-0 lead with 47.3 seconds left in the first quarter.
Then came the first special teams heroics or disaster depending on the fans’ perspective. The Bison forced a punt on the next Fort possession. Jeffery Hildebrand came clean up the middle for the block and Yoder had his first scoop-and-score from 20 yards only 24 seconds into the second quarter.
“That just can’t happen,” Fort head coach Dan Rolfe said. “We practice the blocking on special teams all the time.”
The Indians got back into the game on Landon Barb’s 20-yard reception from Trey Miller, which sliced the deficit to 16-6, but Gap quickly responded seven plays later on Bryce Hildebrand’s 20-yard run.
Then came the backbreaker for the Indians. After the Bison forced another punt, Alphin hauled it in and took off for a 70-yard TD where he was just fractions of an inch from stepping out-of-bounds near Fort’s 40, but somehow spun away. That left Gap with a 29-6 halftime advantage.
“I have to admit that was one the better punt returns that I have seen,” Rolfe said.
Fort drove deep into Bison territory to the 27 on its first possession of the second half, but eventually stalled on downs at the 33. Gap was in the end zone three plays later on Alphin’s 5-yard run.
The Indians responded with a dazzling 44-yard catch-and-run by Riley Miller where he seemingly pin-balled off all 11 Bison defenders while cutting back across the field.
But once again Gap answered with an 80-yard match in nine plays with Bryce Hildebrand covering the final 12.
Yoder capped the points parade when he blocked a punt and finished with his second scoop-and-score from 24 yards.
“We made improvements as the season went along, but when we fixed one problem, three more would pop up,” Rolfe said. “That was the most frustrating part.
“Tonight we had self-inflicted wounds from the mistakes on special teams. Those were three backbreakers. You can’t be making those kind of mistakes, especially against a quality team like Gap,” he said. “Our offense played well in spells and the defense made them work for touchdowns early on.”
Although his senior class lacked numbers, the Fort coach is going to miss each one.
“I am so happy for our group of seniors,” Rolfe said. “We didn’t have many, but they endured everything thrown at them, especially during the pandemic. They were a fun bunch to coach and be around.”
BUFFALO GAP 51, FORT DEFIANCE 12
BUFFALO GAP 8 21 7 15 — 51
FORT DEFIANCE 0 6 6 0 — 12
First Quarter
BG — Lowe 3 run (J.Hildebrand pass from Lowe)
Second Quarter
BG — Yoder 20 block punt return (Alphin pass from Lowe)
FD — Barb 20 pass from T.Miller (pass failed)