Buffalo Gap football team beats Fort Defiance, will host Region 1B playoff game

BUFFALO GAP — The Buffalo Gap Bison solidified their postseason playoff spot with a hard-fought 31-22 victory over neighboring Fort Defiance in Shenandoah District football action on Friday night.

The Bison improved to 6-4 with the win in the final regular season game for both teams.

"We were up against a good opponent," Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant said.

The Indians scored first near the end of the first period on a 27-yard quarterback keeper run by sophomore Trey Miller and the point after by William Brooks.

The touchdown capped off a 15-play, 79-yard drive.

The Gap responded with a pair of late second-quarter scores to take a 16-7 lead into intermission.

After two long pass completions by senior quarterback Micah Canterbury to senior Luke Tinsley set up the Bison at the Indians' five, senior Dylan Alphin finished off the drive with a five-yard TD run and then ran in the two-point conversion.

Then, after a pass interception by the Bison's Cole Blackwell, Canterbury found a wide-open Blake Robertson coming out of the backfield on a misdirection play which resulted in a 57-yard reception for another Gap score with just 35 seconds left before the half. Colby Yeago ran in the converion to make it 16-7.

"Scoring two times at the end of the first half was a key," Wygant said.

The opportunistic Bison came up with another takeaway on the Fort's first possession of the second half, when senior defensive back Jackson LaPorte picked off a Miller pass and later in the period fell on an Indians' fumble at the Fort Defiance 36.

"We got the takeaways we needed," Wygant said.

From there, Canterbury connected with Tinsley again, who had gotten behind the Fort secondary for a 24-yard TD reception. Canterbury then ran in the conversion to put the hosts up 24-7 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

The Indians' Bradley Hebb scored early in the final period and Brooks' PAT cut the Gap lead to 24-14 with 10:39 remaining in the game.

But Buffalo Gap responded again, this time scoring on a nine-yard run by Yeago. Robertson kicked the extra point to give the Bison a 31-14 advantage with 5:42 left to play.

The Indians (3-7) added the final points of the game on a three-yard TD run by senior Seamus Chappell and Miller tossed the two-point conversion to senior Logan Mayhew for the final points.

"Our offensive line took care of our backs and we were aggressive on the line of scrimmage which opened up what we could do," Wygant said.

Buffalo Gap will host a first-round Region 1B playoff game next Friday against an opponent to be determined.

BUFFALO GAP 31, FORT DEFIANCE 22

FORT DEFIANCE 7 0 0 15 — 22

BUFFALO GAP 0 16 8 7 — 31

FIRST QUARTER

FD - Miller 27 run (Brooks kick)

SECOND QUARTER

BG - Alphin 5 run (Alphin run)

BG - Robertson 57 pass from Canterbury (Yeago run)

THIRD QUARTER

BG - Tinsley 24 pass from Canterbury (Canterbury run)

FOURTH QUARTER

FD - Hebb 3 run (Brooks kick)

BG - Yeago 9 run (Robertson kick)

FD - Chappell 3 run (Mayhew pass from Miller)