Buffalo Gap football team has some big holes to fill on roster

This is the fourth story in a seven-part series that will preview each of the area’s prep football teams.
BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap begins a new era this fall as the school has dropped to Class 1, and the Bison hope the transition to the smaller classification translates to even more success in the athletic arena.
For the Bison football program to start reaping the rewards, they will have to fill the gaps left void by the graduation of 12 seniors and lower-than-expected roster numbers with only 28 on the team. The offense returns five starters and four are back on defense.
The Bison finished the condensed spring schedule with a 3-4 record, which included a 45-20 loss to eventual Class 2 state runner-up Stuarts Draft in the first round of the Region 2B playoffs.
Third-year Gap head coach Brad Wygant isn’t focused on what the drop to Class 1 will mean for the Bison.
“The mentality of the coaching staff which we are stressing upon the team is we have to play the game in front of you every Friday night,” he said. “We can’t be worried about what class we are playing in. It is not going to be any easier.”
Wygant of course knows it won’t be easy because of a football program in southern Augusta County that has made Class 1 its own personal playground for five straight years, and there’s no end in sight for Riverheads’ domination.
Wygant admitted he was a bit surprised by the lower turnout.
“We had great numbers for the offseason lifting and conditioning, and they were the kids that showed up for practice. Normally you get a few more that come for practice, but that didn’t happen,” he said.
“I think it is going to take some time to get out of the COVID-19 slump and get kids back into a normal schedule. A lot of kids across the board got jobs last fall when we weren’t playing, and are keeping those jobs as they see money in their pockets,” Wygant said. “We have several players who are still working and playing football.”
Although the numbers may not be to his liking, Wygant loves the approach the team is taking to the 2021 season.
“The team attitude out of the entire program from top to bottom has been great,” he said. “Every coach and player is buying into the goals we are setting to achieve success, which include the unseen aspects like respecting each other and not pointing fingers. Team chemistry is crucial, but we will see the mentality of the team when things aren’t going well. It is a big difference between practices and scrimmages, and when the hitting starts for real and the results count.”
The condensed winter, fall and spring seasons put a lot of pressure on the athletes as all three campaigns were crammed into basically six months with no breaks.
“I don’t think the short break is going to be an issue,” Wygant said. “We had kids that wanted to do football conditioning after they finished a spring practice, but we scaled that way down to not burn them out. The body needs a chance to recover.”
With only nine starters coming back, most of whom are the same guy on both sides of the ball, Wygant knows there are plenty of holes that need filling.
“We had a good jayvee team and we have guys that are capable of stepping up. It is just a matter of getting varsity experience,” he said.
The five returning offensive starters that will serve as the foundation include senior quarterback Curtis Lowe, senior running back Bryce Hildebrand, junior tight end Jackson LaPorte and senior linemen Blake Argenbright and Chad Cline.
“We have a lot of guys in the skilled positions,” Wygant said. “We have tweaked the offense because of the high quality skilled players. We are going to have more threats on the field. We patched up some holes to move the ball more consistently, which hopefully turns into more points. We were inconsistent at times in the spring sustaining drives and scoring.”
The Bison are almost starting over on the defensive side, including a brand new linebacking corp. Wygant said he could have as many as four sophomores starting on defense.
Lowe and Hildebrand return in the secondary, while Cline and senior Mark Yoder anchor the defensive front. Junior Jacob Carter also had a few starts in the spring up front.
“We don’t know what to expect out of this team until we see them under real game conditions,” Wygant said. “I have confidence in our leadership whether it is in the coaches office or the locker room. If we approach the game the right way, that gives us a good jumping off point. The big question is how they respond when things are going well or suddenly go poorly. That is the measure of success.”
Wygant feels confident the Bison can be one of the six teams that qualify for the Region 1B postseason.
“I think we should be in the top 6,” he said. “Anything less would be a disappointment, but the same would hold true if we were still in Region 2B. The goal is to always be playing in Week 12 and beyond.”
Tomorrow: Fort Defiance.