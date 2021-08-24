Buffalo Gap football team has some big holes to fill on roster

Wygant admitted he was a bit surprised by the lower turnout.

“We had great numbers for the offseason lifting and conditioning, and they were the kids that showed up for practice. Normally you get a few more that come for practice, but that didn’t happen,” he said.

“I think it is going to take some time to get out of the COVID-19 slump and get kids back into a normal schedule. A lot of kids across the board got jobs last fall when we weren’t playing, and are keeping those jobs as they see money in their pockets,” Wygant said. “We have several players who are still working and playing football.”

Although the numbers may not be to his liking, Wygant loves the approach the team is taking to the 2021 season.

“The team attitude out of the entire program from top to bottom has been great,” he said. “Every coach and player is buying into the goals we are setting to achieve success, which include the unseen aspects like respecting each other and not pointing fingers. Team chemistry is crucial, but we will see the mentality of the team when things aren’t going well. It is a big difference between practices and scrimmages, and when the hitting starts for real and the results count.”