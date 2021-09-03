Buffalo Gap football team loses nailbiter to Luray

BUFFALO GAP — For the second time this year, the Buffalo Gap Bison and Luray Bulldogs' game came down to the wire. Avenging last spring's overtime win by Gap, the Bulldogs escaped with a 13-12 win in a rematch of former Shenandoah District rivals.
Last spring, during the shortened season, Buffalo Gap kicked a field goal in overtime to defeat the Bulldogs.
"We talked about that all week," said Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries.
Both teams scored twice in a tough, physical battle.
The difference came down to the extra point tries as Luray was able to convert one point after kick, while the Bison failed on both two-point efforts.
"We missed some opportunities — we've got to finish," said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant.
The Bison recovered three Luray fumbles, which led to two scores.
"We have to turn those plays into points," Wygant continued.
Luray (2-0) scored on its first possession when feature running back Kenny Frye pounded into the end zone from the Bison 12-yard line. Freshman Jakob Choat, despite having to wait on a high snap to kick point, converted in what proved to be the winning point with 8:34 left in the first quarter.
Gap recovered the second Luray fumble deep in Bulldog territory in the second period and quarterback Curtis Lowe bootlegged in from the Luray nine for the score.
In a key defensive stand, the Bulldogs kept the Gap out of the end zone on the two-point conversion attempt with 5:58 remaining in the half.
Picking up another Luray fumble, the Bison put together a nice sustained drive in the third period.
Junior Jeffrey Hildebrand rumbled in from 27 yards out, but again, the Bulldogs stuffed the running play on the conversion attempt with 2:12 left in the quarter to go ahead 12-7.
However, the Bulldogs scored after one minute had expired in the final period on a 38-yard scoring jaunt by junior running back Brady Jenkins.
The Bulldogs' defense rose to the occasion and recoverd a Bison fumble on the next series at the Gap 37.
But the Gap defense stiffened and held Luray on fourth and goal twice, giving the Bison a final chance to turn the tables.
Working out of the shadow of their goalposts, the Bison converted a nice pass play from Blake Robertson to Luke Tinsley, to advance the ball to the Bison 36. But there the drive stalled on fourth down and Luray ran out the remaining seconds of the dramatic contest.
Next week, the Bison (1-1) have a bye before returning home to face East Rockingham on homecoming.
LURAY 13, BUFFALO GAP 12