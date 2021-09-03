Buffalo Gap football team loses nailbiter to Luray

BUFFALO GAP — For the second time this year, the Buffalo Gap Bison and Luray Bulldogs' game came down to the wire. Avenging last spring's overtime win by Gap, the Bulldogs escaped with a 13-12 win in a rematch of former Shenandoah District rivals.

Last spring, during the shortened season, Buffalo Gap kicked a field goal in overtime to defeat the Bulldogs.

"We talked about that all week," said Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries.

Both teams scored twice in a tough, physical battle.

The difference came down to the extra point tries as Luray was able to convert one point after kick, while the Bison failed on both two-point efforts.

"We missed some opportunities — we've got to finish," said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant.

The Bison recovered three Luray fumbles, which led to two scores.

"We have to turn those plays into points," Wygant continued.

Luray (2-0) scored on its first possession when feature running back Kenny Frye pounded into the end zone from the Bison 12-yard line. Freshman Jakob Choat, despite having to wait on a high snap to kick point, converted in what proved to be the winning point with 8:34 left in the first quarter.