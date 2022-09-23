Buffalo Gap football team routs Bath County

SWOOPE — The Buffalo Gap Bison rumbled through another opponent on Friday night as they prepare for their upcoming district schedule.

The Bison defeated the visiting Bath County Chargers in a 50-7 rout, scoring a touchdown in all but one of their drives in their final nondistrict game of the regular season. Buffalo Gap improves to 3-1 on the season with the win.

“If we win, we have 24 hours to celebrate, and then we get back to work,” Gap head coach Brad Wygant said. “It builds confidence, but we have to stay humble, hungry, and ready for next week.”

Buffalo Gap began the scoring on the opening drive when Colby Yeago exploded for a 46-yard rushing touchdown. A few minutes later, teammate Jacob Carter pounded the ball in from the five-yard line.

An interception by Ryan Shiflet led to a Jeffery Hildebrand 10-yard score for Gap’s third rushing score of the night early in the second quarter.

“They’ve all been carrying the ball so well for us the entire year,” Wygant said of his running back core. “We’re very blessed to have that, and the great thing about them is they are all blockers too. They love blocking for each other.”

Chargers quarterback Wyatt Campbell posed some problems for Buffalo Gap’s defense early with his scrambling ability. As time went on, the Bison settled into their role and submitted a dominant performance from the front seven.

“That kid [Wyatt Campbell] made some plays, and we have nothing but great things to say about him,” Wygant said. “Thank goodness we had a long halftime so we could talk about it and get to the point where we felt more comfortable reining him in. We did a better job in the second half of doing so.”

Down 22-0 with the first half coming to a close, Campbell whipped a 35-yard touchdown to Andrew Turner to give the Chargers a chance to get back into the game after receiving the ball at the half. However, the Bison shut Bath County down defensively and continued to build their lead.

Another rushing score, this time courtesy of Dylan Alphin, and a pair of passing touchdowns from Micah Canterbury to Luke Tinsley put the game effectively out of reach.

The Bison’s final score proved that everything was going their way. Donald Strother jumped a Charger’s screen route for an interception and strode towards the end zone but was tackled and fumbled just short. The ball bounced into the end zone and was corralled by Tinsley to put the icing on the victory.

The Bison will host the Waynesboro Little Giants (0-5) next week.

BUFFALO GAP 50, BATH COUNTY 7

BATH COUNTY 0 7 0 0 — 7

BUFFALO GAP 15 7 14 14 — 50

First quarter

BG — Yeago 46 rush (Bright kick)

BG — Carter 5 rush (Strother rush)

Second quarter

BG — Hildebrand 10 rush (Bright kick)

BC — Turner 35 pass from Campbell (Turner kick)

Third quarter

BG — Alphin 11 rush (Bright kick)

BG — Tinsley 13 pass from Canterbury (Bright kick)

Fourth Quarter

BG — Tinsley 14 pass from Canterbury (Bright kick)

BG — Tinsley fumble recovery (Bright kick)