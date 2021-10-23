Buffalo Gap football team snaps two-game losing streak with win over Staunton

“That is our goal to get the No. 2 seed,” Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant said. “If we run the table, I think we have an excellent chance. We want that bye week to get healed up and be ready to play the best football possible.”

While the Bison were helping their playoff position, Staunton did the exact opposite. The Storm, who are missing a number of players for various reasons, had surged into the eighth-and-final playoff spot in the latest Region 3C power ratings, but the loss and a remaining schedule at Riverheads and home against the suddenly slumping Green Hornets makes staying in the top 8 tedious. However, it should be pointed out if the Region 3C teams around the Storm also would keep losing, that enables Staunton to stay in the hunt. Wilson is one spot ahead of the Storm, but has now lost three straight games after Friday’s 42-0 whipping by Stuarts Draft.

“We are still right there,” Phillips said. “The teams around us don’t have favorable schedules. It could easily come down to that last week against Wilson.”

Friday was just the seventh meeting between Gap and Staunton. Then called Robert E. Lee had won the first three games in 1980, 1981 and 2017, while the Bison have claimed the last four clashes.