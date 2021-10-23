Buffalo Gap football team snaps two-game losing streak with win over Staunton

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap, playing at home for the final time during the regular season, put an end to its two-game losing streak Friday night after the Bison thumped the undermanned Staunton Storm 42-14 in Shenandoah District football.
Gap intercepted Staunton quarterback Walker Darby on each of the Storm’s first three possessions, turning the first two into 14 points. Then after the Storm, who had a touchdown called back on the game’s opening series, finally got on the scoreboard with 22.7 seconds left in the first half, cutting the deficit to 14-6, the Bison’s Blake Robertson took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the house.
If that sequence wasn’t bad enough for the Storm, Gap’s Bryce Hildebrand delivered the first snap of the second half 83 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bison 15 points scored in a span of 12 seconds. Staunton never recovered.
“Every football game has five or six plays that makes or breaks a team,” Staunton head coach Jake Phillips said. “We could have easily been ahead at halftime if a few of those plays had broken our way. We had five first-half possessions that I thought we had the potential to get some points.”
The Bison, who had lost to Class 1 and Class 2 powerhouses Riverheads and Stuarts Draft, respectively, the last two weeks, solidified their standing in the Region 1B power ratings with the win over the Class 3 Storm. Gap entered the week No. 3 in the region, which would bring a first-round home game when postseason play begins Nov. 12. The Bison want more and would love to pass No. 2 Central Lunenburg for a first-round bye. Gap finishes the regular season with road games at a pair of Class 3 schools in Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance.
“That is our goal to get the No. 2 seed,” Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant said. “If we run the table, I think we have an excellent chance. We want that bye week to get healed up and be ready to play the best football possible.”
While the Bison were helping their playoff position, Staunton did the exact opposite. The Storm, who are missing a number of players for various reasons, had surged into the eighth-and-final playoff spot in the latest Region 3C power ratings, but the loss and a remaining schedule at Riverheads and home against the suddenly slumping Green Hornets makes staying in the top 8 tedious. However, it should be pointed out if the Region 3C teams around the Storm also would keep losing, that enables Staunton to stay in the hunt. Wilson is one spot ahead of the Storm, but has now lost three straight games after Friday’s 42-0 whipping by Stuarts Draft.
“We are still right there,” Phillips said. “The teams around us don’t have favorable schedules. It could easily come down to that last week against Wilson.”
Friday was just the seventh meeting between Gap and Staunton. Then called Robert E. Lee had won the first three games in 1980, 1981 and 2017, while the Bison have claimed the last four clashes.
Staunton thought it was off and running to breaking that streak on the first series when Darby hit a wide-open Jaquante Scott for a 61-yard score, but it was wiped off the board by an illegal man downfield. Three plays later, Darby under threw another attempt to Scott, and Luke Tinsley had an easy pick.
“Staunton is a big-play team and we were very fortunate that play was called back,” Wygant said. “We had a blown coverage right there.”
The Bison turned the interception into a 12-play, 78-yard march that Dylan Alphin capped with a 5-yard TD run.
Staunton’s second series lasted three plays before Tinsley pulled in a deflected pass for his second interception. Eight snaps and 58 yards later Andrew Richardson scored from 5 yards, and the Bison led 14-0 with 9:08 left in the second quarter.
Hildebrand had Gap’s third interception in as many series, but the Storm’s defense kept the Bison out of the end zone this time.
Staunton’s big-play offense finally got the Storm on the scoreboard as the Darby-Scott duo connected from 30 yards with 22.7 seconds left in the half, and the visitors thought they had seized the momentum.
Those thoughts lasted all of 14.4 seconds when Robertson hit the right sideline and sped to the end zone. Curtis Lowe’s two-point conversion run set the Bison up with a 22-7 intermission advantage.
“That was dumb football coaching on my part,” Phillips said. “All the blame falls on me as I should have did a squib kick, and they would have had to just fall on it. That would have taken a lot of things out of the equation. We had all the momentum after our score going into the half.”
Wygant said they spend a lot of time on special teams in practice.
“The guys that a lot of pride in executing,” he said. “Blake is not a big guy and he had to break a tackle to get to the end zone. He simply wasn’t going to be denied.”
Hildebrand drove in the final dagger with his 83-yard romp to begin the second half.
“We changed a few things up at halftime, and the offensive line hit their right blocking assignments,” said Gap’s senior running back, who added a 51-yard TD scamper later in the quarter that made it 42-6. “I can’t do anything without my OL guys in front of me.”
Wygant knew this was a big win with all the playoff implications at stake.
“We played hard,” he said. “We prepared well all week, especially preaching about being aggressive. We didn’t want Staunton using its aggressiveness against us. Instead we wanted to take it to them. I was pleased when we got the big plays that we kept a calm head and didn’t give up a big play right back to them.”
As a senior, Hildebrand isn’t going to get carried away with what might happen over the next couple Fridays.
“We have to stay focused and play the game head of us,” he said. “We just need to go out and have fun.”
BUFFALO GAP 42, STAUNTON 14
STAUNTON 0 6 0 8 — 14
BUFFALO GAP 7 15 20 0 — 42
First Quarter
BG — Alphin 5 run (Bright kick)
Second Quarter
BG — Richardson 5 run (Bright kick)
STN — Scott 30 pass from Darby (kick failed)
BG — Robertson 90 kickoff return (Lowe run)
Third Quarter
BG — B.Hildebrand 83 run (Bright kick)
BG — Alphin 11 run (Bright kick)
BG — B.Hildebrand 51 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
STN — Scott 46 pass from Darby (Scott run)