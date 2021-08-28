Buffalo Gap football team stampedes to win over James River in season-opener

SPRINGWOOD — No one wants to be trailing after a single play, but the Buffalo Gap Bison did not let that deter them on Friday night.
After allowing an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening play of the game, the Bison responded with a defensive clinic and a calculated rushing attack that propelled them to a 30-7 victory on the road over James River in nondistrict action.
Senior Ben Bailey pulled off the lengthy return for the Knights, riding strong blocking to remain untouched as he trotted towards the end zone. On the following offensive possession for Buffalo Gap, the struggles continued, as a drive ended in the scoring territory when a sack resulted in a fumble lost.
Still, the Bison stuck to a rushing game that showed promise early, with junior Jeffery Hildebrand breaking off several sizable runs early.
“We have a lot of guys that share the rock and run with a lot of confidence and follow their blocks,” Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant said of the team’s ground attack. “It was extremely impressive. We had to lean on it because it kept a lot off of our quarterback’s [Curtis Lowe] shoulders.”
Before long, Gap found themselves deep into enemy territory once again and capitalized, with Bryce Hildebrand capping off a first-quarter drive with a two-yard rushing score.
In the second quarter, Bryce Hildebrand struck again, tearing off a 45-yard rush that left Gap a couple of yards shy, which Jeffrey Hildebrand pounded in shortly after for the score. A successful two-point conversion put the Bison up 14-7, which proved to be enough to win on Friday.
Perhaps the crowning achievement of the Bison’s rushing attack came in the third quarter when Bryce Hildebrand broke a couple of tackles early before he began sprinting downfield. It looked as though he was running out of room to run about 20 yards downfield, so he reversed direction and ran back the other way. As he approached the endzone, Bryce once again changed directions to cap off an impressive 40-yard touchdown run.
“I think our guys got downfield and helped him out a little bit, so that’s exciting to see,” Wygant said. “That’s effort plays on the offensive end and of course a great individual effort by him [Bryce]. I think he ran farther on that play than I have in my entire life, so of course, that’s going to be a big play for him that swings momentum in our favor.”
The Gap defense swarmed both opposing quarterback Zeal Hammons and rushers all night long, frequently meeting them behind the line of scrimmage.
“Coach [Josh] Wenger put together a heck of a game plan,” Wygant said. “I’m proud of him. It carried the momentum for us, even when we had to punt or had a turnover, it was the defense that locked down for us. It actually made it so offense said ‘okay, we have to match them.’”
Gap will face off against Luray next Friday at home. Luray defeated Mountain View, 62-0, on Friday.
BUFFALO GAP 30, JAMES RIVER 7
BUFFALO GAP 6 8 8 8 — 30
JAMES RIVER 7 0 0 0 — 7
First quarter
RIV—Bailey 80 return (PAT good)
GAP—B. Hildebrand 2 rush (pass failed)
Second quarter
GAP—J. Hildebrand 2 rush (Lowe rush)
Third quarter
GAP—B. Hildebrand 40 rush (Alphin rush)
Fourth quarter
GAP—Alphin 1 rush (Lowe pass)