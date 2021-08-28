Buffalo Gap football team stampedes to win over James River in season-opener

In the second quarter, Bryce Hildebrand struck again, tearing off a 45-yard rush that left Gap a couple of yards shy, which Jeffrey Hildebrand pounded in shortly after for the score. A successful two-point conversion put the Bison up 14-7, which proved to be enough to win on Friday.

Perhaps the crowning achievement of the Bison’s rushing attack came in the third quarter when Bryce Hildebrand broke a couple of tackles early before he began sprinting downfield. It looked as though he was running out of room to run about 20 yards downfield, so he reversed direction and ran back the other way. As he approached the endzone, Bryce once again changed directions to cap off an impressive 40-yard touchdown run.

“I think our guys got downfield and helped him out a little bit, so that’s exciting to see,” Wygant said. “That’s effort plays on the offensive end and of course a great individual effort by him [Bryce]. I think he ran farther on that play than I have in my entire life, so of course, that’s going to be a big play for him that swings momentum in our favor.”

The Gap defense swarmed both opposing quarterback Zeal Hammons and rushers all night long, frequently meeting them behind the line of scrimmage.