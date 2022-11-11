Buffalo Gap football team stampedes William Campbell in Region 1B playoffs

BUFFALO GAP — Running for five football fields, the Buffalo Gap Bison defeated visiting William Campbell 56-36 in the first round of the Region 1B playoffs on Thursday night.

Senior running back Dylan Alphin did half of the ground damage, rushing for 250 yards on 18 carries for three touchdowns.

The rest of the Bison runners carried another 251 yards on 29 carries as the Gap advanced to the regional semifinals next Friday against No. 2 seed Central of Lunenburg.

"The offensive line was apprehensive at first, but once they got an understanding, they picked each other up," said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant.

The Bison (7-4) scored on its first two possessions in the first period, the first coming on a TD run around the right end by junior Blake Robertson from 22 yards out and the second on a 16-yard TD run by Alphin.

Junior kicker Kody Bright made all eight of his conversion kicks on the night.

Campbell answered on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Montevious Thompson to Elijah Jackson. Xavier Daye ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Bison lead to 14-8.

The offenses accelerated even more in the second quarter as Gap scored three touchdown and the Generals put up a pair.

Senior Jeffery Hildebrand scored from 15 yards out on a counter run and Alphin scored again from the four.

Colby Yeago got into the scoring parade with a five-yard TD run with 2:19 remaining before the half.

Meanwhile, Thompson was airing it out for Campbell with two more long TD passes to Daye and Thompson for 56 and 40 yards respectively.

By the half, the Gap led 35-20.

There were still more offensive fireworks in the second half as Robertson, Yeago and Alphin each scored again and Thompson tossed his fourth TD pass, this time to Devin St. John and Anthony Boyd carried the ball in for the final score of the evening from 35 yards out.

"I was happy for Dylan (Alphin)," Wyant said. "He's a leader. Also, Blake (Robertson). He's a team-first guy and he's our jack-of-all-trades guy."

Robertson also had a key interception on the Generals' first possession of the second half.

Buffalo Gap now will take the long ride to Lunenburg to face the Chargers, a team that Wygant knows well.

"They have the ability to score and also the ability to stop people," Wygant said. "They earned the No. 2 spot for a reason."

BUFFALO GAP 56, WILLIAM CAMPBELL 36

WILLIAM CAMPBELL 8 12 0 16 — 36

BUFFALO GAP 14 21 14 7 — 56

FIRST QUARTER

BG — Robertson 22 run (Bright kick)

BG — Alphin 15 run (Bright kick)

WC — Jackson 52 pass from Thompson (Daye run)

SECOND QUARTER

BG — Hildebrand 15 run (Bright kick)

WC — Daye 56 pass from Thompson (run failed)

BG — Alphin 4 run (Bright kick)

WC — Jackson 40 pass from Thompson (run failed)

BG — Yeago 5 run (Bright kick)

THIRD QUARTER

BG — Robertson 56 run (Bright kick)

BG — Yeago 4 run (Bright kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

WC — St. John 10 pass from Thompson (Boyd run)

BG — Alphin 2 run (Bright kick)

WC — Boyd 35 run (Thompson run)