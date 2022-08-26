Buffalo Gap football team steamrolls James River in season opener

BUFFALO GAP — The Buffalo Gap Bison didn’t wait long to break into the scoring column Friday night.

Blake Robertson fielded the opening kickoff and followed his blockers for a 90-yard return touchdown to begin the game. Gap rode that momentum, as well as a dominant rushing performance and stout defense, to a 35-7 victory over the visiting James River Knights in non-district football action.

The opening kickoff return was a bit of a reverse card for the Bison, as the two teams faced off in their season opener during the 2021 season as well, and it was the Knights who ran back the opening kick. Gap went on to win that game 30-7, which is why head coach Brad Wygant said he pushed his team to stay focused.

“It was preached early that it doesn’t mean anything,” Wygant said. “We have to keep on rolling with it, and we couldn’t be satisfied with just that.”

The Knights tied the game quickly after Connor Church broke off a 37-yard run to put James River on the goal line. A couple of plays later, Church pounded through the line to even the score.

From there, Gap settled in on defense and allowed their running back core to dominate offensively.

“Compared to our two scrimmages, guys had more room to run because of our offensive line,” Wygant said. “We have guys that have really embraced the scheme. The way we ran things was much more crisp. You could see our running backs ran with their shoulders over their knees and ran hard. That’s exactly what you want to see.”

Robertson put the Bison back on top on the next drive with a 31-yard rushing score. In the second quarter, Colby Yeago scurried for a 37-yard score of his own. Jeffery Hildebrand bruised in a short score in the third quarter, and Robertson struck again in the fourth to put an exclamation point on the victory.

Aside from the scorers, Dylan Alphin repeatedly broke out big runs throughout the night to put his teammates in a position to succeed.

“I have to hand it to Dylan Alphin, because between the 20 and the 20, he did a lot of the grunt work,” Wygant said. “He goes both ways. I rely on him for offense, defense, and special teams. I knew we needed him for four quarters.”

Defensively, Gap stifled the Knights after allowing the initial score, including a pair of interceptions from Cole Blackwell and one from Jackson LaPorte. Leading 21-7 with seconds left in the first half and James River receiving the kickoff to start the second, the Bison tightened up on the goal line and prevented the Knights from reentering the game.

“These guys understand team defense, and they are a hungry defense,” Wygant said. “When things started going well for us throughout the game, it’s easy to get a little overconfident but our guys stayed hungry and humble. They did their job.”

Buffalo Gap will go on the road to face Luray next week.

JAMES RIVER 7, BUFFALO GAP 35

JAMES RIVER 7 0 0 0 — 7

BUFFALO GAP 14 7 7 7 — 35

First quarter

B — Robertson 90 return (Bright kick)

JR — Church 1 rush (Potter kick)

B — Robertson 31 rush (Bright kick)

Second quarter

B — Yeago 37 rush (Bright kick)

Third quarter

B — Hildebrand 2 rush (Bright kick)

Fourth quarter

B — Robertson 23 rush (Bright kick)