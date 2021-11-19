Buffalo Gap football team to face Riverheads in Region 1B championship after beating Central-Lunenburg

Buffalo Gap tacked on two more scores in the quarter with Alphin scoring from the four and after a successful onside kick recovery, Bryce Hildebrand scored on the second play after the recovery, this time motoring 53 yards for the score with 5:34 left in the quarter.

"We work a lot on special teams and we saw something in the way they set up on the kickoff," Wygant said.

Central scored again in the second quarter on a fourth and goal from the Gap two with Carter blasting in. Kiger's point narrowed the lead to 22-14.

Carter would later get banged up and forced to sit the rest of the game on the sideline.

But the Charger defense couldn't contain the Bison runners.

Bryce Hildebrand scored from the Charger 31 and quarterback Curtis Lowe connected with Jeffrey Hildebrand for the two-point conversion.

Alphin scored the Gap's fifth TD from the Central three and then ran in the conversion just before intermission as Buffalo Gap enjoyed a 38-14 lead at the half.

Jeffrey Hildebrand completed the Bison scoring in the third period on a 27-yard run up the middle and also blocked a Charger punt.