Buffalo Gap football team to face Riverheads in Region 1B championship after beating Central-Lunenburg

BUFFALO GAP — The Region 1B championship game will feature two familiar Augusta County rivals after second-seeded Buffalo Gap defeated third-seeded Central-Lunenburg 44-20 on Friday night in a frosty game at the Gap.
After allowing a couple of scores to the athletic Chargers in the first half, the Bison defense clamped down, not allowing another point until late in the game against many of the Bison substitutes, when the game was not in doubt.
"We've done a good job in respecting our opponents," said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant. "We knew what they (Central) could do."
The boys from Lunenburg had a hard time in stopping Buffalo Gap's rugged running attack and the offensive line continually moved the Chargers off the line of scrimmage, allowing Bryce Hildebrand, Jeffrey Hildebrand and Dylan Alphin to explode through the line.
"Our offensive line did a great job of understanding their defensive schemes," Wygant said.
The game was barely two minutes old and both teams had already put points on the scoreboard.
Bryce Hildebrand began the scoring with a 42-yard scoring scamper and Alphin ran in the two-point conversion after just three plays.
But Central answered immediately on a 60-yard run by senior speedster Nyjae Carter. Jacob Kiger booted the point after as the Bison led 8-7 with still 9:35 remaining in the first period.
Buffalo Gap tacked on two more scores in the quarter with Alphin scoring from the four and after a successful onside kick recovery, Bryce Hildebrand scored on the second play after the recovery, this time motoring 53 yards for the score with 5:34 left in the quarter.
"We work a lot on special teams and we saw something in the way they set up on the kickoff," Wygant said.
Central scored again in the second quarter on a fourth and goal from the Gap two with Carter blasting in. Kiger's point narrowed the lead to 22-14.
Carter would later get banged up and forced to sit the rest of the game on the sideline.
But the Charger defense couldn't contain the Bison runners.
Bryce Hildebrand scored from the Charger 31 and quarterback Curtis Lowe connected with Jeffrey Hildebrand for the two-point conversion.
Alphin scored the Gap's fifth TD from the Central three and then ran in the conversion just before intermission as Buffalo Gap enjoyed a 38-14 lead at the half.
Jeffrey Hildebrand completed the Bison scoring in the third period on a 27-yard run up the middle and also blocked a Charger punt.
Finally, with time running down in the final period, Central's A.J. Jones, Jr. burst through the Bison line for a 56-yard TD run.
"We worked hard this season and we kept our heads tonight," said Bryce Hildebrand.
For the game, Bryce Hildebrand rushed for 204 yards on 14 carries and three scores, while Alphin also carried 14 times for 128 yards and two scores. All told, the Bison racked up 389 yards on the ground.
The win sets up a rematch at Riverheads.
The Gladiators advanced on a forfeit over William Campbell and defeated the Bison 42-0 during the regular season.
"This was one of our goals and we want to continue it," Wygant said. "We did a good job tonight of settling in after they scored twice."
The victory was Wygant's first playoff win at Buffalo Gap after losing twice to Stuarts Draft in previous playoff appearances.
BUFFALO GAP 44, CENTRAL-LUNEBURG 20
Central-Lunenburg 7 7 0 6 — 20
Buffalo Gap 22 16 6 0 — 44
First quarter
BG - B. Hildebrand 42 run (Alphin run)
C-L - Carter 60 run (Kiger kick)
BG - Alphin 4 run (B. Hildebrand run)
BG - B. Hildebrand 53 run (pass intercepted)