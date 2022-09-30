Buffalo Gap football team's rushing attack leads Bison past Waynesboro Little Giants

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap unleashed a potent running attack on a rainy, windy Friday night to defeat Waynesboro 44-14 in Shenandoah District football action.

A sparse crowd ventured out to Gap to weather the remnants from Hurricane Ian and they witnessed a punishing running attack that piled up 401 rushing yards with 322 of those coming in the first two quarters.

The Little Giants picked up a first down on their first possession, their lone first down of the first half before the drive stalled on the Little Giants' 44. After a pair of procedure penalties, Waynesboro punter Blake Jones booted a 66-yard punt into the end zone, forcing Gap to start its initial series from its 20-yard line.

Colby Yeago, Blake Robertson, Dylan Alphin and Jeffery Hildebrand took turns toting the rock as Gap moved to a first down at the Waynesboro 46. After an 8-yard gain by Hildebrand, Robertson turned the corner and motored down the sideline for a 37-yard TD run. Kody Bright added the PAT for a 7-0 Bison lead.

The Gap defense forced a three-and out series by the Little Giants and started its next series on the Gap 47. A holding penalty cost Gap 10 yards, but Hildebrand got the yardage back with a 12-yard gain. Robertson then struck again, this time with a 45-yard TD run and Bright's kick put Gap up 14-0.

The Waynesboro offense was once again stymied with Gap taking over on down on the Bison 49. Gap continued to move the ball on the ground and Alphin found the end zone on a 20-yard run, making the score 20-0 with 5:26 left in the half. The PAT was blocked.

Waynesboro got on the scoreboard when Camryn Williams was untouched as he returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for the touchdown. Edwin Vasquez booted the extra point to pull the Little Giants to within 20-7.

Waynesboro then surprised Gap with an onside kick and the visitors recovered on the Bison 47-yard line. Gap squashed the momentum when a 10-yard pass from Jones to Taylee Hebb on fourth down came up 1 yard short of a first down.

Starting on its own 37, Gap needed just five plays to find pay dirt. Hildebrand scored on a 31-yard run and then added the two-point conversion run to put Gap up 28-7 with 2:09 remaining in the first half.

Gap's defense once again stopped the Little Giants, giving the offense one more possession. Alphim scored on a 71-yard run and Hildebrand added the two-point conversion, giving the Bison a 36-7 lead at the break.

Gap scored again to open the second half, A 21-yard run by Robertson and a 30-yard gain by Alphin gave Gap a first-and-goal at the 8. Micah Canterbury ended the drive when he lofted a pass to a wide open Jackson LaPorte in the back of the end zone for the score. Hildebrand again ran for two, extending the lead to 44-7.

Waynesboro added its final TD midway through the final period when Jonah Brent broke a tackle just past the line of scrimmage and then raced 29 yards for the touchdown.

Three Buffalo Gap running backs topped the century mark on the ground, led by Alphin with 161 yards on 10 carries. Hildebrand added 102 yards on nine carries while Robertson carried just four times, but gained 114 yards.

Gap, now 4-1 on the season, will be back in action next Friday for its big rivalry game when the Bison travel to Riverheads. Waynesboro, now 0-6 on the season, will be looking for its first win when the Little Giants go out of the Shenandoah District to face Rockbridge County.

BUFFALO GAP 44, WAYNESBORO 14

WAYNESBORO 0 7 0 7 — 14

BUFFALO GAP 14 22 8 0 — 44

FIRST QUARTER

BG - Robertson 37 run (Bright kick)

BF - Robertson 45 run (Bright kick)

SECOND QUARTER

BG - Alphin 20 run (kick blocked)

W - Williams 72 yard KO return (Vasquez kick)

BG - Hildebrand 31 run (Hildebrand run)

BG - Alphin 71 run (Hildebrand run)

THIRD QUARTER

BG - LaPorte 13 pass from Canterbury (Hildebrand kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

W - Brent 29 run (Vasquez kick)