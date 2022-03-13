Buffalo Gap girls basketball team comes up short in Class 1 state chamoionship game

RICHMOND — Buffalo Gap's incredible postseason run finally ended Saturday on the final day of the hoops season as Honaker dominated the Bison 63-29 in the Class 1 championship game at VCU's Siegel Center.

Honaker, 27-3, was in firm control the entire way, forcing 36 turnovers.

The Tigers played in their third consecutive state championship and stormed out to a 17-3 lead in the first period.

"Hats off to Honaker," said Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan, "They are a really good team."

The Gap then responded, scoring the final seven points of the quarter on a three-pointer from freshman Hannah Coffman, a basket by Ava Cline and a driving shot by Coffman.

"It was good to see that," Morgan said. "We were able to get into it. Hannah has been a real catalyst for us in the postseason."

Before fouling out midway through the third quarter, Coffman scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Bison in both categories.

Coffman pulled the Gap to its closest point, putting back her own rebound as the Bison were only down by six points near the end of the half.

Honaker extended the lead to 27-18 as Lara McClanahan drove the length of the court to put in a layup just before the halftime buzzer sounded.

The Tigers completely broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Bison 20-5 to win going away.

"We had a lot of turnovers and our failure to consistently score," Morgan said.

The game marked the end of the career of Bison seniors Ryleigh Clark, Paige Fix and Leah Sherrill.

Sherrill picked up four steals for the Gap.

"We made it this far with this team," Clark said. "It's a crazy experience; to do it ourselves. We put our minds to it."

Clark felt that Buffalo Gap's regional semifinal win over rival Riverheads (49-48) was a key moment in the final success of the team.

"After the regular season, to beat Riverheads sent this team off," Clark said.

From there, the Bison defeated West Point on the road in the state quarterfinals and avenged the regional final loss to Rappahannock to defeat the Panthers in the state semifinals in Strasburg.

Competing in the tough Shenandoah District also helped prepare the Bison (16-12) for their run to the championship game.

Buffalo Gap finished the regular season just 5-7 in the district and were seeded third in the region entering tournament play.

"On Nov. 8 when we started the season, we didn't have any returning players who scored at least four points per game," Morgan said. "I'm extremely proud and they fought to get here."

The Bison will have Coffman, junior Ava Cline, sophomore Avery Bradley and sophomore point guard Bailey Talley, who was injured in the quarterfinals, back for next season, along with the other returning players.

HONAKER 63, BUFFALO GAP 29

BUFFALO GAP 10 8 5 6 — 29

HONAKER 17 10 20 16 — 63

BUFFALO GAP (29) — Cline 3 0-0 6, Bradley 1 0-0 3, Sherrill 2 0-0 4, Clark 0 1-2 1, Emurian 0 3-5 3, Richie 0 3-6 3, Coffman 4 0-0 9, Carter 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 7-15 29.

HONAKER (63) — McNulty 5 9-11 19, Nolley 2 2-4 6. Vance 4 5-5 13, Stevens 0 1-2 1, McClanahan 6 2-9 14, Jessee 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 2-6 4. Totals 21 21-37 63.