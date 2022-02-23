Buffalo Gap girls basketball team escapes with one point win over Riverheads

GREENVILLE — The Class 1 state girls basketball tournament would like to extend a welcome-back-to-the-party invitation to the Buffalo Gap program. It’s been a while.

The Bison snapped a four-year absence Wednesday night, rallying from a double-digit deficit in the second half to barely escape the Riverheads Gladiators 49-48 in the Region 1B tournament semifinals.

It was only fitting that two heated county rivals who have been locking horns in athletics since the schools opened in 1962 would come down to a one-point game with a state berth hanging in the balance.

The latest edition of the rivalry was made possible when Buffalo Gap dropped down to Class 1 at the beginning of the school year. The Bison’s victory in basketball earned a measure of revenge after the Gladiators had won volleyball and football clashes in the fall with state trips at stake.

Gap’s last appearance in state play came during the 2017-18 season when the Bison advanced all the way to the Class 2 state championship at VCU’s Siegel Center where they lost to perennial powerhouse Central-Wise.

If beating Riverheads, which was denied a fifth consecutive trip to state action, wasn’t enough cause for celebration, the third-seeded Bison found out shortly after the game they would hosting the Region 1B championship 6 p.m. Friday after fourth-seeded Rappahannock County knocked off top-seeded Altavista 37-28 in the other semifinal.

Celebrating was the last thing on the Bison’s minds through two-and-a-half quarters. Second-seeded Riverheads (12-9) had played a solid first half, leading 27-20 at the break behind Mackenzie Sacra’s eight points and Taia Chandler’s six. The Gladiators extended their advantage to 35-25 after back-to-back field goals from Chandler and Sacra at the 4:19 mark.

And then out of nowhere the Gladiators went cold and the Bison turned hot. Avery Bradley’s deep 3-pointer sparked a 13-0 run that propelled Gap into its first lead of the night. After Bradley’s igniter, Hannah Coffman had a second-chance basket before Bailey Talley and Bradley went deep, pushing the Bison in front 36-35 with 55 seconds left in the quarter. Riverheads turned the ball over on the inbounds pass following Bradley’s second triple, and she scored on a layup.

Riverheads stopped the bleeding, scoring off a Bison turnover at the end of the quarter to trail 38-37. Sacra’s basket to begin the final period gave the Gladiators what turned out to be their final lead of the season.

Then came the two shots that elevated Gap (14-10) into state play and Riverheads into spring sports. Bradley and Leah Sherrill ripped 3-pointers from well behind the line to give the Bison a 44-39 lead with 5:57 left. The Gladiators never recovered.

Gap head coach Phillip Morgan was left in a state of bewilderment after the game.

“I truly don’t know what happened,” he said. “We were struggling into the third quarter down 10 and going nowhere until we put that run together, and then suddenly Avery and Leah hit those two shots. The life was pumped back into us.”

Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said those were big-time shots in the clutch.

“Neither one was near the line,” he said. “They were at least a foot or more behind.”

After gaining the five-point margin, the Bison turned the ball over three straight possessions. Sacra and Chandler countered with baskets as the Gladiators closed to within 44-43 with 4:09 left.

Ryleigh Clark’s three-point play with 3:19 showing pushed the Bison in front 49-45. Those were the last points Gap scored.

Sacra buried a 3-pointer 12 seconds later for what turned out to be the final points of the season for the Gladiators.

In the game’s final 1:29, the Bison missed two one-and-ones and a two-shot foul. For the Gladiators in the final 1:02, they turned the ball over on a charge, Sacra missed a contested jumper in the lane with 11.1 seconds left and finally she lost control of the ball racing up court after gaining possession with 7.1 seconds on the clock.

“We had every opportunity to win down the stretch,” Woods said. “We turned the ball over too much in the second half and it seemed Gap capitalized on every mistake. We just went through spurts where we couldn’t score. We got after it defensively, but struggled offensively.”

Morgan said despite the double-figure deficit in the second half, he didn’t make any big adjustments.

“We stuck to our plan,” he said. “It also helps when the shots start going in. I wish we could have made a few of those free throws in the final minute to make things less interesting.

“That was a great high school basketball game. It was a great crowd and atmosphere. My point guard couldn’t hear me yelling instructions,” he said.

Morgan expects another high intensity crowd Friday for the regional championship.

“It is very, very exciting to be hosting and not have to travel,” Gap’s longtime head coach said. “I have never coached a regional championship as the host. I know we are going to have a super crowd behind us.”

Bradley finished with 11 points and a trio of 3s to spark the Bison, while Sherrill also dropped in three 3s among her 10 points. Clark finished with nine, while Coffman and Talley had eight apiece.

The outcome spelled the end of the careers for Caitlin Sellers, Claran Massie, a Gap transfer, and Sacra. Sellers and Sacra had been to state play their three previous seasons.

“This is hard on those kids that had been there the last three years being part of two state semifinals and the state championship game last year,” Woods said.

Sacra left it all on the floor with a game-high 23 points, while Chandler tallied 14.

“We knew we had to find Sacra when the game was on the line,” Morgan said.

BUFFALO GAP 49, RIVERHEADS 48

BUFFALO GAP 15 5 18 11 — 49

RIVERHEADS 17 10 10 11 — 48

BUFFALO GAP (49) — Emurian 1 0-0 2, Cline 0 1-2 1, Bradley 4 0-1 11, Talley 3 0-3 8, Sherrill 4 0-1 10, Coffman 3 0-0 8, Clark 4 1-1 9, Minter, Fix, TOTALS 19 2-8 49.

RIVERHEADS (48) — Sellers 1 3-4 5, Sacra 9 3-5 23, Chandler 6 2-2 14, Massie 0 1-2 1, Golladay 1 0-0 2, Shirley 1 0-0 3, Ralston, TOTALS 18 9-13 48.