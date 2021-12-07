 Skip to main content
Buffalo Gap girls basketball team extends winning streak
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap girls basketball team extends winning streak

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap reeled off its third straight victory Tuesday night as the Bison whipped the Nelson County Governors 49-31 in nondistrict girls basketball.

The Bison, coming off a victory Monday night at Covington, got a game-high 22 points from Bailey Talley. Avery Bradley added 14, while Hannah Coffman, Ryleigh Clark and Paige Fix each contributed four.

Gap (3-1) looks to extend its winning streak Thursday at home against Bath County in a varsity-game game that tips off at 6 p.m.

