MONTROSS — Rappahannock’s varsity girls basketball program will have to wait to collect its first-ever victory in a state tournament game.

That’s because the Raiders got snowed under by a 17-0 scoring avalanche in Friday night’s Virginia High School League Class 1 quarterfinal round.

Buffalo Gap, the Region 1B runner-up, left Montross with a 55-33 victory that propelled them into the semifinal round. Buffalo Gap (17-7) is slated to face Rappahannock County on Monday night with a trip to the state title game on the line.

Rappahannock County, the Region 1B champion, bested King and Queen Central 53-34 in its quarterfinal contest.

Friday’s game in Montross was tightly contested during the initial 17:27, which featured five ties and four lead changes.

The final tie occurred with 6:33 left when Rappahannock’s Rachel Norris sank the second of two free throw attempts that deadlocked the score at 21-apiece.

Then the onslaught occurred as Buffalo Gap rattled off 17 unanswered points in just three minutes.

The spurt featured a pair of 3-pointers by Avery Bradley and five other points off Rappahannock turnovers.

During those three minutes, the Raiders’ stat line featured six possessions that concluded with four turnovers and two misses from the floor.

“They started hitting 3’s, and we just didn’t rebound,” Rappahannock coach Ellen Gaines said.

“We got the nerves out in the first half, and we settled down,” Buffalo Gap coach Phillip Morgan said. “We played more under control (in the second half), and we shot better. I also thought that defensively we played well in the second half.”

Trailing 38-21, Rappahannock reeled off the following nine points to close the differential to eight at 38-30.

“Basketball is a game of spurts,” Gaines observed. “I thought we played so well to cut it to eight. But we didn’t capitalize on opportunities and had trouble against their 1-2-2 (zone defense). No team around here plays it, and it’s difficult when you face an odd-front defense when everyone else plays a 2-3.”

The Lady Bison took a 41-32 lead into the final period.

Buffalo Gap’s Bailey Talley drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to open the fourth quarter scoring.

The visitors from Swoope then scored the ensuing 11 points as their lead ballooned to 55-32 with 2:12 to go.

“Our rebounding was key tonight,” Morgan observed. “We don’t have any six-footers, 5-11’s or 5-10’s, so we have to work hard on that end.”

The Lady Bison held a 38-30 edge on the backboards and scored 17 points off 30 Rappahannock turnovers.

For Buffalo Gap, Talley and Kayleigh Hemp had 16 apiece.

Rappahannock was making its fifth state tournament appearance.