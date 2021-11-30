Buffalo Gap girls basketball team looks to be more balanced this season

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s girls basketball team is going to have to find scoring and rebounding from a lot of different places for the 2021-22 season to be successful.

The Bison had the luxury of leaning heavily on Amaya Lucas the last few years for the bulk of their scoring and board work, but her 20 points and 10 rebounds from last season have graduated.

Lucas’ 1,300 career points placed her third on the school’s all-time scoring list behind only Kelly Hoover and Leah Calhoun. She finished fifth overall in boys and girls career scoring.

Besides Lucas, five other seniors walked out the door during the May graduation ceremonies. The Bison finished with a 7-6 record during the shortened season.

But Bison head coach Phillip Morgan, who begins his eighth year in his second stint coaching the team after leading them for 10 years before taking a nine-year hiatus, likes how the team is going to be much more balanced in the new season.

“I do like this group of girls that for the most part are interchangeable,” Morgan said. “We are fairly athletic. I like the pieces that are there and I am looking forward to see how things develop over the course of the year when all the pieces fit together.”