Buffalo Gap girls basketball team looks to be more balanced this season

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s girls basketball team is going to have to find scoring and rebounding from a lot of different places for the 2021-22 season to be successful.
The Bison had the luxury of leaning heavily on Amaya Lucas the last few years for the bulk of their scoring and board work, but her 20 points and 10 rebounds from last season have graduated.
Lucas’ 1,300 career points placed her third on the school’s all-time scoring list behind only Kelly Hoover and Leah Calhoun. She finished fifth overall in boys and girls career scoring.
Besides Lucas, five other seniors walked out the door during the May graduation ceremonies. The Bison finished with a 7-6 record during the shortened season.
But Bison head coach Phillip Morgan, who begins his eighth year in his second stint coaching the team after leading them for 10 years before taking a nine-year hiatus, likes how the team is going to be much more balanced in the new season.
“I do like this group of girls that for the most part are interchangeable,” Morgan said. “We are fairly athletic. I like the pieces that are there and I am looking forward to see how things develop over the course of the year when all the pieces fit together.”
Getting those pieces to fit together is going to take some time as two key players are dealing with injuries. Junior Ava Cline has still not been cleared from the knee injury she suffered in Gap’s Region 2B quarterfinal loss to Stonewall Jackson (now renamed Mountain View) last winter. Morgan thinks she is about two weeks away from rejoining the team without restrictions. Senior Leah Sherrill is nursing a sprained ankle and hopes to be back next week.
Cline and Sherrill are two of six returners, joining seniors Paige Fix, who is back at point guard, and Ryleigh Clark, and sophomores Bailey Talley and Avery Bradley.
Morgan promoted three jayvees in junior Emily Minter, sophomore Chloe Emurian and freshman Hannah Coffman.
Junior Ella Hevener and sophomore Hanna Whitlock sat out last season.
“I feel comfortable with all these girls stepping into bigger roles,” Morgan said. “None of them, especially the returners, have had the pressure to be scorers, but I am confident in their abilities.”
Not only will the points have to be found, but also in the rebounding department.
“I feel like they will grow into the scoring and rebounding roles,” Morgan said. “We don’t have much height, but we are all within a couple inches of each other. We aren’t tall, but we aren’t short either. It is going to take a total team effort to score, rebound and play defense. I am excited to see them grow once we get pass these few injuries.”
Morgan is also eager to test out the life in Class 1.
“It will be like a new season in regionals facing teams we haven’t played before,” he said. “The regular season has become a whole new mindset. The district didn’t matter for several years with all the schools in different classifications. Now it is all about winning and getting the points for the regional seeding. Every game whether district or nondistrict is important for points, and that puts on a little more pressure, which is a good thing. There are no nights off anymore.”
Morgan is also glad to be back to relative normalcy with the schedule.
“It feels like a normal year again with 22 games and fans back in the stands to create a true atmosphere,” he said. “I am thankful we got to play last winter, but glad to now be back.”
However with that being said, Morgan is also a realist.
“With everything going on in the world today, you need to enjoy every day because tomorrow is not promised, and that is how we are approaching the season,” he said.