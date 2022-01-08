Buffalo Gap girls basketball team pulls away in fourth to defeat Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — In a defensive struggle in the Shenandoah District, visiting Buffalo Gap hit some big three-pointers in the fourth period to pull away from Wilson Memorial 36-29 on Saturday in girls’ varsity action.

Wilson senior Brooke Cason scored the opening bucket of the final frame to put the Green Hornets up 25-21, but the Bison finished with a 15-4 spurt to close out the game.

“It was a game of runs,” said BGHS head coach Phillip Morgan. “We made the right run at the right time.”

Three pointers by senior Paige Fix, senior Leah Sherrill and sophomore Avery Bradley, combined with baskets by Sherrill and Bradley completed a 13-0 run, which turned the four-point deficit into a nine-point lead for the Gap with three minutes left in the contest.

Cason made a pair of baskets in the waning minutes for Wilson (4-5 overall, 0-1 district), but couldn’t recover.

“They made a run at us in the third quarter, but the girls did a great job of closing,” Morgan said.

The Hornets dominated the backboards in the first period, outrebounding the Gap 15-4, but that advantage only led to six points as the game was tied at six after the first quarter.