Buffalo Gap girls basketball team punches ticket to Class 1 semifinals

WEST POINT — Buffalo Gap limited home-standing West Point to three fourth-quarter points Friday night, allowing the Bison to rally for a 34-26 victory over the Pointers in the quarterfinals of the Class 1 girls basketball state tournament.

The Bison trailed 23-22 after three quarters before putting the defensive clamps on the Pointers, holding them to no field goals and just three free throws.

Gap didn’t exactly make it easy on itself in the fourth period with major issues at the foul line. The Bison were only 8-of-18 at the line, but it was just enough to secure the victory.

Hannah Coffman had seven fourth-quarter points, including five at the line, in helping the Bison outscore West Point 12-3.

“If we had hit our foul shots, it would not have been close,” said Gap head coach Phillip Morgan, whose team finished 12-of-31 at the stripe. “We also had our struggles from the perimeter, but we played hard and did a lot of things well. It was a typical state tournament game with relatively physical play.”

The win unfortunately came at a cost when starting point guard Bailey Talley went down with a knee injury late in the third quarter and did not return.

“We moved Ava (Cline) to the point, and she did a great job,” Morgan said.

Morgan added West Point was without a key starter, who was injured in the Region 1A championship game, and the Pointers then lost two more starters via fouls early in the fourth period.

Despite everything, Morgan said it was a great game to be involved.

“It was a great high school atmosphere in a small, packed gym where the teams sat on the front row of the bleachers like the old days,” he said.

Scoring was hard to come by in the first half with the two teams combining for 23 points. The Bison held a slim 12-11 margin at the break.

“It wasn’t pretty in the first half, but I felt good from what I saw from us and them,” Morgan said. “I thought if we could turn up the pressure more that we would be alright.”

The victory in the low-scoring battle propels the Bison into the Class 1 semifinals where old foe Rappahannock County awaits. The two teams, which played in the Region 1B championship won by the Panthers 38-20, will battle 7 p.m. Monday at Strasburg High School.

“We will be ready to play again come Monday,” Morgan said.

Coffman sparked the Bison with nine points, while Talley scored seven and Leah Sherrill six. Cline had five, Paige Fix four and Avery Bradley three.

