BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap settled down after a shaky start Thursday night to dominate William Campbell 41-17 in a Region 1B girls basketball semifinal game.

The Bison trailed 2-0 early after turning the ball over three times and missing two layups on their first five possessions. Gap then took control, outscoring the visitors 20-4 during the remainder of the half to lead 20-6 at the break.

"We hadn't played in two weeks, and I think we were a little rusty at the start," said Gap veteran head coach Phillip Morgan. "We settled down, and I thought we did some good things as the game went on."

With the victory, Gap earned the right to host the regional title game at 6 p.m. Saturday against Rappahannock. The Bison also secured a spot in the upcoming state tournament. Buffalo Gap will be making its second straight appearance in the state tournament.

A year ago, Gap and Rappahannock met twice in postseason play. Rappahannock won the Region 1B title game 38-30, but the Bison retaliated with a 40-26 victory in the state tournament semifinals.

A trip to state play seemed unlikely early this season when a five-game losing streak left the Bison with a 4-6 record. However, since then, Gap has reeled off 12 consecutive victories to improve to 16-6.

Morgan isn't quite sure what changed the season around for the Bison. "We were talking about that the other day and I really can't pinpoint any one thing that helped us start winning. We made a minor adjustment on the way we played defense, but overall I think the girls just came together as a team, and they gained confidence with each win."

After Nakyla Bradley opened the game with a 10-footer for the visitors, Gap reeled off the next eight points and never looked back. Hannah Coffman converted a steal into an easy layup to pull Gap even before Chloe Emurian and Avery Bradley knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers for an 8-2 Bison lead. William Campbell closed the first quarter with four straight points to stay close, 8-6.

Gap dominated the second quarter, holding William Campbell scoreless to open up a 14-point halftime lead. Emurian scored after grabbing an offensive rebound, and Coffman and Bradley converted turnovers into buckets, giving Gap a 14-6 lead. Bailey Talley added a layup and a 15-footer, and Coffman made two foul shots for a 20-6 Gap lead at the break.

Gap broke the game open with a 9-1 spurt to start the second half. Bradley knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as the Bison increased the lead to 20 points, 27-7. William Campbell's Amari Callahan then turned a steal near midcourt into a layup, snapping a 12-minute drought without a made field goal for the Generals.

"Defensively, I thought we played pretty well," said Morgan. "We were able to force some turnovers, and we did a pretty good job rebounding, limiting them to just one shot. They have three girls who can score, and we did a really good job of knowing where they were and limiting their scoring opportunities."

Emurian paced a balanced Gap scoring attack with 12 points. Bradley added 11 points, and Coffman finished with 10.

BUFFALO GAP 41, WILLIAM CAMPBELL 17

WILLIAM CAMPBELL 6 0 6 5 — 17

BUFFALO GAP 8 12 15 6 — 41

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (17) — Bradley 2 4-6 8, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Callahan 1 0-0 2, Townes 2 0-0 5, Dews, Casserly-Scott, Hamlett, TOTALS 6 4-6 17.

BUFFALO GAP (41) — Coffman 4 2-2 10, Emurian 3 5-8 12, Bradley 4 0-0 11, Talley 3 0-1 6, Hemp 0 2-2 2, Carter, Miller, Cline, TOTALS 14 9-13 41.