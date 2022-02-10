Buffalo Gap girls basketball team rebounds from slow start to beat Stuarts Draft

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap didn’t crack under its newly achieved lofty status Wednesday night as the Bison took care of business by overcoming poor shooting and the Stuarts Draft Cougars 42-30 in a Shenandoah District girls basketball makeup contest.

The Bison had a miserable first half from the floor, but nailed a trio of 3-pointers to spark a 13-2 surge to begin the third quarter that broke the game open.

Earlier in the day the Bison had ascended to No. 1 in the Region 1B power ratings for the first time this season. After the win over the Cougars, Gap (12-8, 5-5) has only two games left in the regular season to hold onto the top position for home-court advantage throughout the regional tournament. However, that task won’t be easy as the Bison host high-scoring Fort Defiance, which is No. 1 in Region 3C, on Friday before closing Tuesday back at home against fellow Region 1B rival Riverheads. The Gladiators are nipping at Gap’s heels to take over the top perch. The top two seeds receive first-round byes, meaning both of those teams are just one semifinal victory away from qualifying for the Class 1 state tournament.

“We are in a good position, and now we have to stay there by continuing to play good basketball,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “The goal is to keep winning.”

Stuarts Draft (5-9, 2-7), which lost Tuesday at Staunton, suffered its fifth setback in six games. Despite the recent skid, the Cougars are still alive for one of the remaining spots in the eight-team Region 2B tournament. Draft is now off until three games next week against Fort Defiance, Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro to finish its regular season.

Draft head coach James Carter didn’t like the way his team trended in their two games this week.

“We did not play with the same sense of urgency that we showed last week when we played four games,” he said. “We lost three of those games, but the girls were locked in. I don’t know what happened this week. We just had a lack of intensity and effort for same reason. Despite that, we still were in both games if we could’ve made a few plays.”

Both teams struggled mightily putting the ball in the hole in the first half, combining for only 11 field goals. Draft more than doubled its turnovers to field goals (11-5), but the Bison’s shooting woes kept them from seizing control earlier. Gap scored only eight points off of the Cougars’ 11 miscues as the Bison shot 6-of-28 from the floor.

“We missed out on a lot of opportunities in the first half,” Morgan said. “We were playing well, but just not hitting the shots. We knew at halftime that we were doing a lot of good things except finishing.”

The Bison trailed 8-7 after the first quarter, but turned the tables over the next eight minutes to hold a slim 16-15 advantage at the break.

All that changed once the second half started. After the two teams exchanged 3-pointers, Leah Sherrill’s second triple of the quarter started the Bison’s game-breaking surge. Avery Bradley followed with another bomb after a Draft turnover, while Bailey Talley scored consecutive baskets, the first coming off a Cougar mistake, for a 29-18 margin with 3:22 left in the period.

The Bison carried their 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Draft managed to slice the deficit to 36-28 after Anna Smith’s bucket in the paint and Leah Wood’s two free throws, but the Cougars never got any closer.

“Stuarts Draft is a tough team because it always plays hard,” Morgan said. “I thought overall we played well despite the shooting.”

Morgan said the team is starting to focus in on the postseason.

“The key over our final two games is to keep working on us and getting better,” he said. “We want to be at our peak when the postseason begins. I can see the kids have been more focused and getting better over the last couple weeks.”

Sherrill paced the Bison with 13 points, including three baskets from downtown, while Talley scored eight of her 12 in the pivotal second half.

Megan Walter and Smith each had seven points for the Cougars, and Allie Brooks and Wood both had six.

BUFFALO GAP 42, STUARTS DRAFT 30

STUARTS DRAFT 8 7 5 10 — 30

BUFFALO GAP 7 9 15 11 — 42

STUARTS DRAFT (30) — Walter 2 2-2 7, Cox 1 0-0 2, Brooks 2 0-0 6, Eutsler 1 0-0 2, Smith 3 1-2 7, Wood 1 4-4 6, Swats, Mason, Mikolay, Henry, TOTALS 10 7-8 30.

BUFFALO GAP (42) — Cline 3 0-0 6, Bradley 3 0-0 9, Talley 5 2-4 12, Sherrill 5 0-1 13, Minter 1 0-0 2, Emurian, Fix, Coffman, Clark, TOTALS 17 2-5 42.