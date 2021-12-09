 Skip to main content
Buffalo Gap girls basketball team rolls past Bath County
GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap romped to its fourth straight victory Thursday night after the Bison blitzed the Bath County Chargers 64-10 in nondistrict girls basketball.

The Bison haven’t lost since the season-opener to Mountain View-Quicksburg on a last-second shot.

Bailey Talley spearheaded the scoring attack with a career-high 24 points. Chloe Emurian tallied 11, while Avery Bradley added six. Ryleigh Clark finished with five, and Paige Fix, Hannah Coffman and Hanna Whitlock each had four.

Gap (4-1) is off until Dec. 17 when it travels to Mountain View-Quicksburg in hopes of gaining a measure of revenge on the Generals.

