Buffalo Gap girls basketball team routs Bath County for first win

HOT SPRINGS — Buffalo Gap recorded its first win of the season Thursday night after the Bison thumped the Bath County Chargers 63-16 in nondistrict girls basketball.
The Bison, coming off a last-second loss, 37-35, to Mountain View-Quicksburg in their opener Tuesday, got a game-high 22 points from Bailey Talley. Avery Bradley tallied 17 and Paige Fix netted 14. Emily Minter added six.
Gap (1-1) is back on the road again Monday for a 6 p.m. varsity-only game at Covington, which does not field a jayvee team.
No jayvee game was played at Bath County as the Chargers also don’t have a jayvee squad.
