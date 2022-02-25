Buffalo Gap girls basketball team struggle shooting in loss to Rappahannock County

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s shooting went AWOL Friday night, and with it so did the Bison’s dreams of a regional championship.

The Bison put a big goose egg on the scoreboard in the third quarter, dooming them to a 38-30 defeat at the hands of the Rappahannock County Panthers in the Region 1B girls basketball championship.

Gap (14-11) couldn’t get going offensively until the fourth quarter when it was down 17. The Bison tried to mount a rally, but never got the deficit under eight points.

The Bison had all kinds of trouble against the Panthers’ active 2-3 zone. They had the look of a deer in headlights, seemingly in a state confusion on the right passes to make to break the zone down.

They committed 16 turnovers, many of the unforced variety, and shot only 3-of-22 from behind the arc. The shooting woes weren’t limited to the perimeter as the Bison missed numerous shots at the rim. The 30 points matched a season-low, which came against Class 4 Sherando on Dec. 27.

“If you have 16 turnovers against a 2-3 zone, that is a struggle,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “A lot of those turnovers simply were self-inflicted. We were just standing around and not moving to get to the open spots in the zone.”

If a team is going to have a terrible game in the postseason, it might as well come with a mulligan in the back pocket. The only silver lining the Bison can take away from the debacle is they live to play another game, but that game will entail a long trip.

Gap had already qualified for the Class 1 state quarterfinals. The loss means the Bison have to travel to the Region 1A champion, which will be either Rappahannock (Warsaw) or West Point on March 4. Rappahannock County (15-11) stays home to host the Region 1A runner-up.

The Panthers weren’t exactly lighting the gym up with their shooting, but when the other team is playing arguably its worst game of the season, especially in the last three or four weeks, it didn’t much matter.

“Hold a team to 38 points, and you think there is a good chance of winning,” Morgan said. “Defense was not the issue. It was the shooting and turnovers.”

The Bison only led once playing on their homecourt at 13-11, which came with 4:22 left in the first half when Paige Fix had a second-chance basket. Otherwise, it was all Panthers.

Sarabeth Ellis scored the first eight points for the Panthers, which gave them an 8-2 lead. The Bison managed to slice the margin to 9-6 at quarter’s end.

After Gap took its only lead, the Panthers finished the first half on a 10-1 spurt for a 21-14 advantage. Abigail Atkins scored the first six points in the run, including back-to-back baskets following offensive rebounds.

Then came the fatal third quarter for the Bison when they went scoreless. Rappahannock County kept leaving the door open for Gap, scoring just two points in the first 4:40 of the quarter before hitting three field goals only the last 3:20 for a 29-14 lead going to the final eight minutes.

Gap finally scored it first points of the second half when Avery Bradley hit a 3-pointer at the 5:22 mark and Bailey Talley followed with another bomb, closing the gap to 31-20 with 4:21 remaining.

The Bison got it into single-digits on baskets by Ava Cline and Chloe Emurian with 2:59 showing. Gap could only chop off one more point the rest of the way.

Gap scored 16 fourth-quarter points after 14 through three periods. The Panthers only had 17 points in the second half.

Rappahannock County fourth-year head coach Jeff Atkins said the Panthers were determined not to let the Bison get open looks from the perimeter.

“We had good movement in the zone and we have long arms that got into the passing lanes,” he said. “I told the girls that two players can’t be guarding one player, which would leave someone open. Gap has a bunch of great shooters. We would have gotten blown out if we had left them open looks outside.”

Morgan knows his team definitely didn’t play very well, but there still is a tomorrow.

“We will come back on Monday and go to work for the quarterfinals and whichever team we have to travel to play,” he said.

Talley was the only Bison to score in double figures with 14. No other player had more than five.

For the Panthers, Ellis had 10, while Tori Atkins tallied nine.

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY 38, BUFFALO GAP 30

RAPP. COUNTY 9 12 8 9 — 38

BUFFALO GAP 6 8 0 16 — 30

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (38) — Loving 2 2-3 6, Ellis 4 2-3 10, T.Atkins 2 5-8 9, A.Atkins 3 1-7 7, Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Shackelford, B.Atkins, TOTALS 14 10-21 38.

BUFFALO GAP (30) — Emurian 2 0-0 4, Cline 2 1-2 5, Bradley 1 0-0 3, Talley 6 0-0 14, Sherrill 1 0-0 2, Fix 1 0-2 2, Minter, Coffman, Clark, TOTALS 13 1-4 30.