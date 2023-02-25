BUFFALO GAP — Basketball is often a game of runs, and Saturday evening Rappahannock had the final and the biggest run to overtake the Buffalo Gap Bison in the Region 1B girls championship game.

The Panthers outscored Gap 26-8 down the stretch to erase an 11-point deficit and defeat the Bison 52-45 to hoist the championship trophy.

Rappahannock led 9-6 after one quarter, but a layup by Chloe Emurian and a 3-pointer by Hannah Coffman put the Bison out front 18-16 midway through the second quarter.

The Panthers then reeled off nine unanswered points, including four points by Summer Shackelford and a 3-pointer by Brooke Atkins to lead 25-18.

Gap answered with a vengeance, closing with a 13-0 flurry in the final 1:35 of the half to take the lead at the break. Gap's Bailey Talley missed two free throws, but Emurian grabbed the rebound following the second miss and scored while being fouled. Emurian completed the three-point play to ignite the Gap surge. Tally scored after a steal, and Avery Bradley knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Bison up 26-25. A steal and layup by Coffman, followed by a Coffman 3-pointer, sent the Bison to the half with a 31-25 lead.

Shackelford hit 1-of-2 foul shots to open the second half, but Gap scored the following six points, completing a 19-1 run bridging the end of the first half and the start of the third quarter. Talley drove the lane for a bucket, and Kayleigh Hemp added the following four points, giving the Bison their biggest lead of the game, 37-26.

Panthers'' coach Jeff Atkins called timeout and switched from a man defense to a 2-3 zone. His team controlled play the rest of the way.

The Panthers closed the margin with the final eight points of the third quarter. Chloe Jenkins started the run with a 3-pointer and closed the spurt with a put-back, cutting the Gap advantage to 37-34. The Bison had a chance to extend the lead but missed four straight foul shots to end the third quarter.

Rappahannock scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to lead 38-37, but Talley scored inside to switch the lead back to Gap 39-38. The Panthers then scored the following six points, completing an 18-2 run to take the lead for good. Abigail Atkins scored on a 15-footer, and Brooke Atkins converted consecutive breakaway layups for a 44-39 lead.

Karah Richie hit a 3-pointer to draw Gap to within two, but Savanna Loving hit a 10-footer for a four-point Rappahannock lead. Bradley knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, 46-45, with 2:36 left, but that would be Gap's final bucket of the night. Brooke Atkins then drained a clutch 15-footer to put the visitors up 48-45 as the clock approached the two-minute mark.

After the teams traded empty possessions, Jenkins scored from in close, giving the Panthers a 50-45 lead with 1:40 left. Gap had several chances to trim the margin but could not convert at the offensive end, and two foul shots by Shackelford with 19.6 seconds left put the finishing touches on the Panthers' 52-45 victory.

Switching to the zone turned out to be the catalyst for the Panthers' comeback. But, strangely enough, Coach Atkins was hesitant to play that defense.

"I really didn't want to play zone because Buffalo Gap has some girls who can really shoot the basketball," said the Panthers' head coach. "We started the game in man, but they are just way quicker than us, and we had a hard time guarding them. When they went up by 11, I called timeout, and we switched to zone. If I would have known the 2-3 would have been that effective, I would have gone to it earlier."

"We had three or four sequences where we missed some shots inside or turned the ball over," said Gap head coach Phillip Morgan. "We had some shots, but we didn't make it happen. When they switched to the zone, maybe we got a little tentative; I don't know what happened. We just couldn't make a shot."

Shackelford and Brooke Atkins each scored 15 points to lead the Panthers, and Jenkins added 14.

Talley led a balanced Gap attack with 10 points. Emurian and Hemp each tallied nine points, and Coffman scored eight. Gap struggled at the foul line, making just 4-of-15 attempts, including just 3-for- 10 in the first half.

With the loss, the Bison will make a long road trip to play the other Rappahannock located in Warsaw. The game will be played at a neutral site near Warsaw on Friday.

The Bison now face a familiar path in their quest to win a state title. A year ago, the Panthers downed Gap to win the Region 1B title, and the Bison went on the road to win a quarterfinal state game. Gap defeated the Panthers in a rematch to reach the state championship game, where the Bison lost to Honaker.

"We've been here before, and we've done it before," Morgan said of the task now facing his team. "We'll get on a bus and try to win the next game."

Atkins knows a rematch could be in the cards for his squad. "The two best teams in this region definitely played here tonight," said Atkins. "Gap has a great team, and Coach Morgan does a great job. We just might be seeing them again."

RAPPAHANNOCK 52, BUFFALO GAP 45

RAPPAHANNOCK 9 16 9 18 — 52

BUFFALO GAP 6 25 6 8 — 45

RAPPAHANOCK (52) — Shackelford 5 5-6 15, Jenkins 6 2-3 14, B. Atkins 6 0-0 15, Loving 3 0-0 6, A. Atkins 1 0-0 2, Clem, TOTALS 21 7-9 52.

BUFFALO GAP (45) — Talley 5 0-6 10, Emurian 3 3-4 9, Hemp 4 1-3 9, Coffman 3 0-0 8, Bradley 2 0-0 6, Richie 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 18 4-15 45.