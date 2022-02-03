Buffalo Gap girls basketball team survives tough test from scrappy Stuarts Draft squad

STUARTS DRAFT — In a game of wild and improbable runs, Buffalo Gap emerged as the last team standing.

Just barely.

The Bison held off a fourth-quarter push by the scrappy Stuarts Draft Cougars to pull out a nail-biting 47-46 win in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Wednesday night.

“It was a great game for the fans, but not so much for the coaches,” Buffalo Gap coach Philip Morgan said after the hard-fought victory. “It’s nice to get the win. I thought we played hard, and played really well in spurts. This seems to happen every time we come over here. We get up a little bit, and they come storming back.”

Five different Bison players scored in the first quarter as Gap jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter of play. The Cougars tied the game at 20-20 in the second quarter, before Gap scored on two layups off steals and a transition layup.

Up by two points in the third quarter, 32-30, Gap used a 7-0 run late in the third to take a 37-30 lead into the fourth as Draft closed the period with a buzzer beater.

Ryleigh Clark’s four-point play put the Bison up 46-34 with 4:54 remaining, but the Cougars would claw back into the contest. Leah Wood scored on three straight possessions to cut the lead to 46-43 with 1:28 remaining. Draft’s Hailey Cox, who had a monster fourth quarter, hit a game-tying 3-pointer to tie the game at 46-46.

Bailey Talley, who led Gap with 16 points, hit the front end of a one-and-one free throw, and it proved to be the distance as Draft’s final scoring attempt fell short.

“What’s a gutsy, gritty effort,” Draft coach James Carter said. “We had some girls really step up. What a great ball game. We came back. Philip’s always got a good ball team, and we’ll just build on it. That’s only our tenth game of the year.”

Clark added 13 points in the win for Gap. Wood had 15 points in limited minutes in her return, and Cox added 10 points in the loss.

In the junior varsity game, Buffalo Gap scored the game’s final eight points for a 31-23 win. The game was tied 23-23 with less than two minutes left. Gap’s Karah Richie scored a game-high 13 points in the victory.

BUFFALO GAP 47, STUARTS DRAFT 46

BUFFALO GAP 15 11 11 10 — 47

STUARTS DRAFT 6 15 9 16 — 46

BUFFALO GAP (47 ) — Emurial 1 2-2 5, Cline 0 0-2 0, Bradley 1 0-0 2, Talley 7 2-4 16, Fix 2 0-0 5, Coffman 2 2-2 6, Clark, 5 1-2 13, Sherrill, TOTALS 17 7-10 47

STUARTS DRAFT (46 ) — Walter 2 0-0 4, Cox 4 0-0 10, Brooks 2 0-0 4, Mason 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wood 5 5-6 15, Mikolay 1 3-3 5, Henry 1 1-2 3, Swats, Eutsler, TOTALS 17 9-11 46.