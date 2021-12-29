Buffalo Gap girls basketball team takes down Broadway

STRASBURG — Buffalo Gap stopped a two-game losing streak Wednesday after the Bison knocked off the Broadway Gobblers 44-38 in the Purple Bracket consolation game of the Ram Hardwood Classic hosted by Strasburg.
The Bison, who also had dropped three of their last four, including a 44-30 setback to Sherando in Monday’s opening game at Strasburg, received 14 points from Paige Fix in the win over the Gobblers. Bailey Talley and Leah Sherrill each tallied 10, while Hannah Coffman contributed seven.
Gap (6-4), which lost its Shenandoah District opener last Tuesday at Staunton, resumes play in 2022 on Tuesday with its district home-opener against Stuarts Draft.
News Virginian Staff Reports
