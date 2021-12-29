 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Gap girls basketball team takes down Broadway
0 Comments
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap girls basketball team takes down Broadway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STRASBURG — Buffalo Gap stopped a two-game losing streak Wednesday after the Bison knocked off the Broadway Gobblers 44-38 in the Purple Bracket consolation game of the Ram Hardwood Classic hosted by Strasburg.

The Bison, who also had dropped three of their last four, including a 44-30 setback to Sherando in Monday’s opening game at Strasburg, received 14 points from Paige Fix in the win over the Gobblers. Bailey Talley and Leah Sherrill each tallied 10, while Hannah Coffman contributed seven.

Gap (6-4), which lost its Shenandoah District opener last Tuesday at Staunton, resumes play in 2022 on Tuesday with its district home-opener against Stuarts Draft.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert