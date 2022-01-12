Buffalo Gap girls basketball team wins on buzzer-beater

LOVINGSTON — Buffalo Gap’s Ryleigh Clark drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds Wednesday night to give the Bison a thrilling 38-36 victory over the Nelson County Governors in nondistrict girls basketball play.

The Bison, who won for the second time in 24 hours after a 53-20 victory Tuesday over Waynesboro, extended their winning streak to four straight. The game finished Gap’s nondistrict portion of its schedule.

Bailey Talley sparked the Bison with 11 points, while Leah Sherrill added nine. Clark tallied eight and Ava Cline, in her second game after returning from an ACL injury, finished with four.

Gap (9-4) is idle until Tuesday when high-scoring Fort Defiance comes calling on the Bison.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.