 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap girls basketball team wins on buzzer-beater

  • 0

LOVINGSTON — Buffalo Gap’s Ryleigh Clark drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds Wednesday night to give the Bison a thrilling 38-36 victory over the Nelson County Governors in nondistrict girls basketball play.

The Bison, who won for the second time in 24 hours after a 53-20 victory Tuesday over Waynesboro, extended their winning streak to four straight. The game finished Gap’s nondistrict portion of its schedule.

Bailey Talley sparked the Bison with 11 points, while Leah Sherrill added nine. Clark tallied eight and Ava Cline, in her second game after returning from an ACL injury, finished with four.

Gap (9-4) is idle until Tuesday when high-scoring Fort Defiance comes calling on the Bison.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady he needed one more catch for $500K jackpot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert