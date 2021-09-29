Buffalo Gap golfers headed to Class 1 tournament

PETERSBURG — Buffalo Gap landed itself a berth in the Class 1 state golf tournament after a second-place finish Monday at the Region 1B event played over the Dogwood Trace course.

The Bison’s team score of 385 was five strokes behind champion William Campbell as both schools qualified for the Class 1 tournament scheduled for Oct. 11 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Folk.

Kasey Fitzgerald and Micah Canterbury sparked the Bison with 82s, while Elijah Trumbo shot an 83 and Gabe Ost carded a 138.

“Gabe is a first-year golfer as a senior, and without him we would not have had the required fourth score,” Gap head coach Jeff Keyser said. “So we are very grateful he joined the team this year even though golf is not an easy game to just pick up and compete in.

“It was a great performance by the top three guys,” Keyser said. “The course was playing short, and the guys were able to take advantage of that and kept their ball in play. They played consistent throughout the round.”

Buffalo Gap school officials had hoped the drop to Class 1 this fall would give the athletic programs more opportunities to play in state tournaments, and the golf squad is the first to reap the benefits.