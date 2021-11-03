Buffalo Gap holds on to No. 2 seed in latest VHSL football power ratings

The Virginia High School League released its latest power ratings Wednesday reflecting games played on Monday and Tuesday, and Buffalo Gap came out the big winner.

The Bison now have a stranglehold on the No. 2 seed and the first-round bye in Region 1B without taking a snap. Gap got help Monday when No. 3 Central Lunenburg lost 20-14 in overtime to Class 2 Buckingham County. The Bison will clinch the second spot Friday if they beat one-win Fort Defiance in the regular-season finale. Lunenburg doesn’t have an easy task again Friday as the Chargers host Class 2 and seven-win Amelia County.

While the Bison had its playoff position strengthened, Stuarts Draft is a bit more nervous about holding its No. 1 spot in Region 2B. The Cougars’ grip on the top is a little more tedious as Clarke County has narrowed the margin. Draft has a huge showdown Friday with Round 2 of the regular season against Riverheads.

The Gladiators have home-field advantage and the first-round bye clinched in Region 1B, and if they are able to advance to the Class 1 state semifinals for a seventh straight season, home turf for a clash against the Region 1A champion.