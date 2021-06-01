Buffalo Gap home run leads to win over Fort Defiance in girls softball

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s Kate Alger had payback on her mind Tuesday against her Fort Defiance rival Lilian Berry, and the Bison senior got paid in full.
Alger blasted a one-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to spark the Bison to a thrilling 3-1 victory over the Indians in Shenandoah District softball.
Alger and Berry were locked into their second classic pitching duel of the season before the game-winning home run. The duo had battled 11 innings in the first meeting before Berry ended the game with a solo round-tripper off Alger in the 3-1 victory. Alger threw more than 170 pitches and fanned 19 in that game, while Berry struck out 18 and nearly matched the pitch count.
Berry, a junior who has committed to Oregon State, was coasting along with a 1-0 lead through five innings and had given up only two infield singles.
But then came the sixth.
Paige Fix drew a leadoff walk and was sacrificed to second by Caroline Alger. Berry plunked Bailey Talley with a pitch to bring Kate Alger, the clean-up hitter, to the plate. Alger fell behind in the count 1-2 before getting a pitch in the zone and crushing a no-doubter deep over the fence in right.
“I owed her one for what she did to me in the first game,” said Alger, who will continue her softball career at Christopher Newport University. “I got behind in the count, but got a pitch and was able to turn on it.
“This was a big win for us in getting ready for the playoffs,” Alger said.
Gap (6-2, 4-2) entered the game as the No. 2 seed in the Monday’s release of the Region 2B power ratings with less than two weeks left in the regular season. The come-from-behind win over the Class 3 Indians virtually locks the Bison into the four-team Region 2B playoffs and likely clinched home-field advantage for the first round.
“This win was a huge one,” Gap head coach Darren Pultz said. “I think it should have sealed the deal in making the playoffs.
“Berry is a tough pitcher. I knew we had to keep it close to have a chance,” Pultz said. “I am so proud of the way the girls hung in there after falling behind. We had a couple errors and could have folded, but we didn’t. We messed up, but the girls that messed up picked it up and made the next play.”
The loss trims Fort’s lead over Wilson Memorial to one game in the chase for the automatic Region 3C berth from the Shenandoah District. The Green Hornets edged Stuarts Draft 5-4 on Tuesday. Fort (7-2, 6-1), which suffered its first district setback, has three games remaining, while the Hornets have four, including a home season finale against the Indians.
“Lilian pitched a great game except for one inning,” Fort head coach Todd Wood said. “Putting the leadoff hitter on base to start an inning in a close game usually is trouble, and it started trouble for us.
“We just couldn’t string any hits together off Alger,” Wood said.
Alger allowed only three hits, all coming in the second and third innings. Kiersten Ransome opened the second with a single, but was stranded at second after a stolen base as Alger retired the next three batters.
Then in the third, No. 9 hitter McKenna Mace turned on a riseball and hooked it just inside the left-field foul pole for a solo homer and a 1-0 Fort lead.
“I thought I had made a good pitch, but she got a hold of it,” Alger said.
Berry laced a two-out double to the left-center gap later in the inning before Alger worked out of the jam.
Alger didn’t give up a hit over the last four innings, but Fort had runners in scoring position in the fourth and sixth only couldn’t buy a timely hit.
Alger finished the game with 10 strikeouts, including two in the seventh, while walking one.
Berry ended up allowing four hits, while fanning 14, walking two and hitting two batters.
The Bison have a possible doubleheader at Riverheads on Thursday, if not, they will host Wilson on Friday. Fort travels to Riverheads on Friday.
BUFFALO GAP 3, FORT DEFIANCE 1