Buffalo Gap home run leads to win over Fort Defiance in girls softball

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s Kate Alger had payback on her mind Tuesday against her Fort Defiance rival Lilian Berry, and the Bison senior got paid in full.

Alger blasted a one-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to spark the Bison to a thrilling 3-1 victory over the Indians in Shenandoah District softball.

Alger and Berry were locked into their second classic pitching duel of the season before the game-winning home run. The duo had battled 11 innings in the first meeting before Berry ended the game with a solo round-tripper off Alger in the 3-1 victory. Alger threw more than 170 pitches and fanned 19 in that game, while Berry struck out 18 and nearly matched the pitch count.

Berry, a junior who has committed to Oregon State, was coasting along with a 1-0 lead through five innings and had given up only two infield singles.

But then came the sixth.

Paige Fix drew a leadoff walk and was sacrificed to second by Caroline Alger. Berry plunked Bailey Talley with a pitch to bring Kate Alger, the clean-up hitter, to the plate. Alger fell behind in the count 1-2 before getting a pitch in the zone and crushing a no-doubter deep over the fence in right.