Buffalo Gap overwhelms Wilson Memorial in softball

FISHERSVILLE — Buffalo Gap's first two Shenandoah District softball games left a bad taste in the Bison’s mouths. A pair of one-run losses will do that.
The Bison vented their frustrations in a big way Tuesday, erupting for four first-inning runs en route to a 12-1, five-inning drubbing of the previously unbeaten Wilson Memorial Green Hornets.
Gap (3-2, 1-2) had opened its district schedule with a 4-3 loss to Stuarts Draft and a 2-1, 11-inning setback to Fort Defiance in the Bison’s last outing. The Bison’s two victories were one-run, nondistrict affairs against Class 3 Staunton River.
“Our first four games had come to the last at-bat or gone extra innings,” Gap head coach Darren Pultz said. “We could easily be 5-0 or 1-4. That is how close those early games were played.”
Pultz was forced to start freshman Caroline Alger in her first varsity game after her sister Kate had thrown all 11 innings in the Fort loss.
“Getting those four runs in the first inning ready settled Caroline down before she went out to the circle for the first time,” Pultz said.
The Bison jumped on Wilson starter Reagan Frazier from the start. Caroline Alger had a one-out single and her sister drove a blast to straightway center for a two-run homer. Then after an error, Emily Minter’s single and Neveah Fitzgerald’s walk loaded the bases, Madeline Miller blooped a two-run single into shallow center.
Wilson loaded the bases in the bottom of the first after two outs against the freshman Bison hurler, but she got out of the trouble with a fly ball to left.
The Hornets, coming off a pair of one-run, extra-inning wins last week, got their lone run off Alger in the second when Serenity Stacy singled and later plated on Jaya Diggs-Hagwood’s two-out double to the left-center gap.
It was all Bison, who had scored a season-high in runs to surpass the five in the opener at Staunton River, over the final three innings to set up the 10-run mercy rule. Kate Alger led off the third with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. Jasmine Harris, who had doubled Alger to third, crossed home on Fitzgerald’s two-out double that ending the evening for Frazier in the circle.
The Bison broke the game wide open with a five-run fourth off reliever Diggs-Hagwood. After a wild pitch scored the first tally, Kate Alger drove in her third RBI with a single and Minter doubled in the third run. Miller’s single to right scored the final two tallies.
Harris doubled in Gap’s final run in the fifth after Caroline Alger had drawn a one-out walk.
Caroline Alger pitched to two batters in the fourth before her sister came to the circle in relief and retired all three batters, the last two by strikeouts. She worked a 1-2-3 fifth to end the game. Caroline scattered five hits, while striking out one and walking two.
“This was the first game where we hit the ball,” said Pultz of his team’s 14-hit attack. “The bats finally showed up and put everything together.
“Wilson is a much better team than it showed today,” Pultz said. “I think they came out a little flat.”
The Bison have the rest of the week off to rest up the arms after their scheduled Thursday game against Riverheads has been postponed because of health and safety issues with the Gladiators. Gap travels to Staunton next Tuesday. The Hornets are home to the Storm on Friday.
BUFFALO GAP 12, WILSON MEMORIAL 1
BUFFALO GAP 402 51 — 12 14 1
WILSON 010 00 — 1 5 2
C.Alger, K.Alger (4) and Talley. Frazier, Diggs-Hagwood (3) and Ketcham.
W — C.Alger. L — Frazier. HR — K.Alger (BG) 1st, one on.