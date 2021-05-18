Buffalo Gap overwhelms Wilson Memorial in softball

Wilson loaded the bases in the bottom of the first after two outs against the freshman Bison hurler, but she got out of the trouble with a fly ball to left.

The Hornets, coming off a pair of one-run, extra-inning wins last week, got their lone run off Alger in the second when Serenity Stacy singled and later plated on Jaya Diggs-Hagwood’s two-out double to the left-center gap.

It was all Bison, who had scored a season-high in runs to surpass the five in the opener at Staunton River, over the final three innings to set up the 10-run mercy rule. Kate Alger led off the third with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. Jasmine Harris, who had doubled Alger to third, crossed home on Fitzgerald’s two-out double that ending the evening for Frazier in the circle.

The Bison broke the game wide open with a five-run fourth off reliever Diggs-Hagwood. After a wild pitch scored the first tally, Kate Alger drove in her third RBI with a single and Minter doubled in the third run. Miller’s single to right scored the final two tallies.

Harris doubled in Gap’s final run in the fifth after Caroline Alger had drawn a one-out walk.