Buffalo Gap rides fast start to big win over Waynesboro

Perhaps Buffalo Gap could have ended a little stronger, but coach Chad Ward loved how the Bison started.

Buffalo Gap opened the game on a 14-0 run en route to a convincing 71-46 victory over Waynesboro in Shenandoah District boys basketball action Tuesday night.

“I thought we came out strong in the first half, and then it seemed like the kids put it in cruise control,” Ward said. “It was not our best performance, but it’s a win and we’ll take it.”

Five different Bison players scored in the first quarter and junior Bennett Bowers had nine of his game-high 25 points in the period. Gap led Waynesboro 25-5 after one quarter of play.

“We chased them (on the scoreboard) all night,” said Jermiel Haliburton, Waynesboro’s junior varsity coach who filled in for head coach Jacobie Napier. “I think if that first run didn’t go as it did, the game could have been closer.”

Charles Haynes opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer for Waynesboro, and Adam Groves added two additional jumpers from behind the arc for the Little Giants. Still, Gap increased its lead by one point in the second quarter, taking a 40-19 lead into the intermission. That lead reached 30 points, 58-28, on Bowers’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter.

The Little Giants showed some resiliency and offensive continuity in the final period, with Haynes scoring Waynesboro’s first 13 points of the fourth quarter. He finished with a team-high 20 points, and Groves added 13 as the team continues to search for its first win.

Micah Canterbury added 15 points for Gap in the victory.

In the junior varsity contest, Waynesboro won 66-19. Jackson Darden scored 16 points in the win, and Zevion Robinson and Yoni Garcia Becerra each added 11.

BUFFALO GAP 71, WAYNESBORO

BUFFALO GAP 25 15 18 13 — 71

WAYNESBORO 5 14 9 18 — 46

BUFFALO GAP — Lowe 1 0-0 3, Bowers 10 1-1 25, J. Hewitt 1 2-2 4, G. Hewitt 2 1-2 6, Ingram 2 0-0 4, Malcolm 1 0-0 2, Canterbury 6 3-4 15, LaPorte 3 0-1 6, Hohenstein, 3 0-0 6

WAYNESBORO — Haynes 6 5-5 20, Groves 5 0-0 13, McCoy 2 0-0 6, Williams 3 0-0 7, Jackson, Aleshire, Clark, Brown, TOTALS 16 5-5 46.