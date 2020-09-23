Buffalo Gap’s move to Class 1 next year is official

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Buffalo Gap is officially dropping to Class 1 when the 2021-22 school year begins.

The Bison cleared the final hurdle of the long process Wednesday by receiving formal approval from the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee.

The school had requested the move after being only two students over the 474 limit for Class 1 and its enrollment steadily heading down. Gap has shown no growth since 2007, and has lost 24 percent of its student enrollment since then.

“Our booster club and our teams will benefit the most from the move as we should have more opportunities for home games,” Buffalo Gap athletic director Andrew Grove said. “There should be a change in attitude throughout the school with more success in the postseason.”

The booster club benefits from the concession sales as the host schools in the postseason do not receive the gate receipts, which go directly into the region’s coffers.