Buffalo Gap softball team upsets Page County

SHENANDOAH — Kate Alger pitched a complete-game shutout that featured 131 pitches, giving up three hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts as second-seeded Buffalo Gap pulled off a 2-0 upset of top-seeded Page County in the Region 2B championship game in front of a packed house at Alan Knight Field in Shenandoah on Thursday.

"She’s been there all year and we couldn’t have done it without her," Bison coach Darren Pultz said of his senior. "I give credit to the whole team because you never win with one person, but it helps with a workhorse on the mound.”

Tea' Judy's RBI triple in the eighth proved to be the difference.

The Bison (11-3) will now advance to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals on Tuesday, where they'll travel to take on Randolph-Henry.